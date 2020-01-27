advertisement

The number of players who are to collect 1,000 or more is listed as captain in T20 caps. Virat Kohli became the youngest participant on this rather exclusive list in the game against Sri Lanka at Indore. With just 30 innings, he reached the landmark and was the fastest innings.

Over 1,000 T20I run as captains

captaincountrymatchesinningsRunningAverageSpan as captainFaf du PlessisSouth Africa40401,27337.442012-19M. S. DhoniIndia72621,11237.062007-16Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand39391,08330.942012-19Virat KohliIndia33311,03246.902017-20Eoin MorganEngland43421,10329.792012-19William PorterfieldIreland56541.00220.872008-17

Few innings that reach 1,000 T20I run as captains

inningsmatchescaptaincountryReached onRunningAverage100s / 50s3032Virat KohliIndia January 7, 20201.00647.900 / 83131Faf du PlessisSouth Africa March 28, 20161.00340.121 / 63636Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand November 4, 20181.00231.310 / 74243Eoin MorganEnglandNovember 10 S. DhoniIndiaMarch 23, 20161.00836.000 / 0

Note: The runs listed above will be updated until the end of the innings to reach the landmark.

The number of players who captain 11,000 or more runs in international cricket (in tests, one-day internationals and T20 internationals together). Virat Kohli became the youngest player on this elite list in the T20I game against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Over 11,000 runs as a captain in international cricket

captaincountrymatchesinningsRunningAverageSpan as captainRicky Ponting Australia32437615.44045.542002-12Graeme SmithSouth Africa28636814.87843.122003-14Stephen FlemingNew Zealand30334811.56135.681997-2007M. S. DhoniIndia33233011.20746.892007-18Allan BorderAustralia27131911.06241.271984-94Virat KohliIndia17019711.04166.512013-20

Only a few innings reach 11,000 runs as a captain in international cricket

inningsmatchescaptaincountryReached onRunningAverage100s / 50s196169Virat KohliIndien10. January 202011.02566.8141 / 40253226Ricky PontingAustralia9. October 200811.04650.2034 / 57265213Graeme SmithSouth Africa15. November 200911.05944.7724 / 61316267Allan BorderAustraliaMarch 29th S. DhoniIndiaAugust 27, 201611.00747.2411 / 70333288Stephen FlemingNew ZealandJanuary 30, 200711.00835.3913 / 65

Note: The runs listed above will be updated until the end of the innings to reach the landmark.

The number of innings David Warner needs to summarize 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached this milestone at the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Only three others have reached the milestone in fewer innings, but Warner is the fastest Aussie to do this. Interestingly, Warner is in second place with 117 hits. Only South African Hashim Amla did it in fewer games (104).

Fewest innings up to 5,000 ODI runs

inningsmatchesbatsmancountryReached onRunningAverage100s / 50s101104Hashim AmlaSouth Africa, January 16, 20155.0123.3217 / 26114126Viv RichardsWest IndiesJanaury 30, 19875.03753.028 / 38114120Virat KohliIndiaNovember 21, 20135.00552.1417 / 27115117David WarnerAustralia, January 20, 2011

Note: The runs listed above will be updated until the end of the innings to reach the landmark.

Only a few innings from Australians reach 5,000 ODI runs

inningsmatchesbatsmanReached onRunningAverage100s / 50s115117David Warner, January 14, 20205, 11846.9518 / 20128131Dean Jones, March 14, 19925, 04248.027 / 37132136Matthew Hayden, March 24, 20075, 02842.618 / 30135153Michael Bevan, February 7, 20015, 00656,255 / 33

Note: The runs listed above will be updated until the end of the innings to reach the landmark.

The number of batsmen who reached their 18th ODI century in fewer innings than David Warner, who took 115. Only South African Hashim Amla made it faster – in 102 innings!

Only a few innings reach the 18th ODI century

inningsmatchesbatsmancountryReached on1950s102105 Hashim Amla South Africa 18. January 201526115117David WarnerAustralia14. January 202020119126Virat KohliIndien19. January 201428159165A. B. De VilliersSouth AfricaAugust 27, 201437174180Sourav GangulyIndiaOctober 24, 200141175181Rohit SharmaIndiaJuly 12, 201834

query corner

In the Pune T20I match, both Indian opening players (K.L. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan) scored over 50 goals. However, they could not set up a 100-plus stand for the opening gate. Does that happen often in international cricket? – Ajit Dharwadkar, Pune.

This has happened four times with T20I cricket. It was the first time during the T20 World Championship 2016 in Mumbai when the South African couple Hashim Amla (58) and Quinton de Kock (52) missed an opening status of over 100 wickets by four runs. The other two cases concerned an Australian couple in 2017 and a kiwi couple in 2018.

New Zealander Tom Blundell opened the innings in the last friendly at Melbourne Cricket Ground, but was the last to drop out. How many times has this happened with a test opener? – Salim Thanawala, Vadodara.

Indeed, Tom Blundell was the ninth man (absentmindedly injured with a batsman). Nevertheless, he was the last man to be released in New Zealand’s second inning (121). Blundell was the 26th batsman to be released last in an inning, so he missed the opportunity to carry his bat. Only two other kiwi openers have done this – Glenn Turner in 1973 in Leeds and John Wright in 1988 in Hyderabad.

Is Rassie van der Dussen from South Africa the only player in international cricket to score over 50 goals in all three formats? – Salil Joshi, Mumbai.

Yes. To date, he’s the only international cricketer in history to accomplish this unique feat. Two other players missed this by scoring 40 in one of their three debuts – Marcus Trescothick from England (ODI: 79, Test: 66, T20I: 41) and Graeme Smith from South Africa (Test: 68, ODI: 41, T20I: 61)).

Could you please list the opening pairs with the more than 100 stands in the ODI cricket? – M. Suraj, Bangalore.

Over 100 opening partnershipsbatsmencountryinnings21Sourav Ganguly and Sachin TendulkarIndia13616Matthew Hayden and Adam GilchristAustralia11416Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit SharmaIndia10615Gordon Greenidge and Desmon HaynesWest Indies102

Note: All of the above figures will be updated as of January 16, 2020.

