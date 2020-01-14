advertisement

Adam Zampa showed why he will be a key weapon at the two World Championships that India will host over the next four years. On Tuesday evening, he delivered the biggest prize with his risk-reward bowling.

Indian captain Virat Kohli praised Zampa’s aggressive style on Monday and then watched in horror as he anticipated his own fall as the attacking leg spinner struck Mumbai.

Great test driver Nathan Lyon was bitterly disappointed that he was left at home. Under Indian conditions, however, the Australians agree with Zampa’s fearless approach as the frontrunner.

media_cameraAdam Zampa demanded the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli when Australia brought the hosts underperforming.

While the damp conditions in England cost Zampa a successful World Cup last year, they will play into his hands when Australia chases a sixth ODI crown.

India will host the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the next 50-over World Cup in 2023.

The 27-year-old Zampa had scored 11 goals in the 3-2 win in India last year and impressed Kohli with his enthusiasm.

The crowd on Tuesday evening broke out when Kohli – downgraded from India to 4th place – threw a short Zampa ball onto the stands in the tiny Wankhede Stadium.

But Kohli was already gone for the next ball for 16 when he drove a floating delivery straight back to the free-spirited bowler.

“He was a bowler who believed more than others,” said Kohli.

“Even when he reached his limits, he kept coming to the batsmen and trying to get them out, which I think is important for a wrist-spinner.

“And his mindset was of paramount importance to her in the last series. He made these major breakthroughs in the games they won. “

Zampa (1-53) has now fired Kohli four times and was the culmination of the collapse last night when the hosts lost 4:30 in 35 balls.

Zampa can handle a few sticks, but he holds on to them. It is this attacking stance that is so valuable to a team when it sets priorities for medium-priority wickets in their game plan.

The free-spirited cricket player wants to have the ball in hand for the key-over.

media_cameraVirat Kohli praised Zampa’s quality before he came across him for the fourth time in seven innings.

Even though this is unlikely on an international level given the world-class quicks, star skipper Glenn Maxwell is not afraid to use Zampa in power play or in death in the Big Bash.

At the recent destruction of Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the T20 series in Australia, David Warner noticed how Zampa and Ashton Agar could prevail.

While Zampa only took one wicket against India, it was the big one. And that’s why he’s a big part of the World Cup plans.

