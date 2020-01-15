advertisement

Indian skipper and batsman Virat Kohli was named captain of the International Cricket Council (ICC )’s ODI and test teams of the year on Wednesday and ended a memorable season for the world’s No. 1 in both formats.

In addition to Kohli, there were four other Indians who were part of the ICC test and ODI teams of the year.

While the test team consisted of the double centurion Mayank Agarwal, the opening player Rohit Sharma, the speedster Mohammed Shami and the left-wing spinner Kuldeep Yadav, he found a place on the ODI side.

ICC TEAMS OF 2019:

ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav

Test team of the year (in beating order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

