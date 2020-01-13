advertisement

The SC Vipers defeated Proline FC 1-0 in their first game this season. (PHOTO / Vipers SC)

Uganda Premier League

Proline FC vs Vipers SC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Tuesday, 14-01-2020

LUGOGO – The SC Vipers will be on the verge of two wins in as many second-round games when they face Proline FC in the Ugandan Premier League on Tuesday afternoon.

The Venoms who led the way in the standings defeated Kyetume FC 1-0 in their opening game on Friday.

However, the result and performance were not so convincing and the Vipers will know that they have to play better against a usually hard Proline FC.

While the Vipers got the better of Kyetume, it was the marquee that signed Paul Mucureezi who scored the winning goal and the faithful Venoms hope that their precious asset will continue in the same vain.

Speaking before Tuesday’s game, Vipers SC head coach Edward Golola warned his players not to get carried away because there is a lot of football to play.

“We know how desperate the two teams need the three points, but only one can make the most of this match,” said Golola, quoted by Vipers.com.

“The montages are as tight as you can see and we warned the boys not to be as comfortable because we are not there yet.

The vipers have experienced difficulties to some extent during their last visits to Lugogo and will have to be careful on Tuesday.

In their last three visits to Lugogo, both in the league and in the Uganda Cup, the Venoms have lost twice and shot the other.

The last time Proline played away from home, they were beaten 2-1 and were ultimately eliminated from the Uganda Cup.

“We beat them in the reverse match, but they are now very motivated and are also a good team playing at home,” said Golola.

“It’s going to be an exciting meeting. But we are focused and not ready to slip. “

The Vipers will find attackers Allan Kayiwa and Abraham Ndugwa after recovering from illness and injury. Midfielder Bobos Byaruhanga resumed training after shaking a stroke but will need permission from the team doctor to play. Forward Umar Kyebatala is expected to get more playing time after playing for just seven minutes in his senior debut against Kyetume. Defender Halid Lwaliwa is back from a club break where he has met his family obligations, but goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora will miss the match because he is absent in Burundi to pay his last respects to his deceased father (RIP).

Proline on the other hand must be in a good mood before the meeting.

The Lugogo-based team, which spent most of the bottom first round of the standings, beat Maroons FC 2-1 away in their first second round game.

The victory brought them to 12 points and three other points will certainly see them descend from the bottom of the table.

Before the match, Proline has recruited veteran striker Brian Umony and they hope to team up with Hamis Diego Kizza from the start in search of goals.

Match statistics

It will be the 15th meeting between the two parties since December 2010.

In the previous 14 games, the Vipers dominated, winning 10 while losing only two and shooting as much.

However, they have won only one of their last three away games against Lugogo (D1 L1).

The Vipers beat Proline 1-0 in their first game this season while the reverse matches saw the Venoms go down the Lugogo-based side 3-1.

Proline enters the match after winning only one of their last four league games (D1 L2).

At home, Proline has won two of its last five games, losing the other three.

For the Vipers, the lead in the game having won six of their last seven league games (D0 L1).

Away from home, the Venoms have won four of their last seven games (D2 L1).

Tuesday’s other matches

-SC Villa vs Busoga United FC at 4 p.m.

-Bright Stars FC vs KCCA FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Onduparaka FC vs Maroons FC at 4.30 p.m.

