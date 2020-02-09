advertisement

Tito Okello completed a hat trick on Sunday as the SC Vipers defeated BUL FC.

Uganda Premier League

BUL FC 2-3 Vipers SC

FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Sunday, 09-02-2020

The SC Vipers resumed their five-point lead at the top of the Ugandan Premier League after a second win of the season against BUL FC.

The Venoms, who had won just one of their last four games in all competitions, were at the far right of a five-goal game, winning 3-2.

Tito Okello had a first hat trick for the visitors while Fredson Gwoto and Robert Mukongotya registered BUL.

The Vipers took the lead as Okello converted on the spot after being fouled inside the area by Denis Okoth in the 19th minute.

Nine minutes later, Okello made 2-0 with a fancy chip after being trapped by a long clearance from Fabien Mutombora.

On time, Gwoto reduced the deficit of BUL on a pass from Simon Oketch.

The drama of the first half continued three minutes later, as Mukongotya equalized Bul for Peter after Peter Oketch won the ball from a pass from Rahmat Senfuka to goalkeeper-Mutombora and trained the attacker.

The home team then suffered a blow before the end of the first half while Oketch limped and was replaced by Richard Wandyake.

In the second period, the Vipers sent Allan Kayiwa and Dan Sserunkuma to Brian Nkuuni and Paul Mucureezi in an attempt to win him.

The replacements did indeed work when Sserunkuma installed Okello to complete their hat trick and get the Vipers out on top.

Despite reasonable late pressure from BUL, the Venoms hung on to win the competition and also saw Okello win the man of the match.

The three points earned allow the Vipers to move to 49 points for the season, five ahead of KCCA FC, second.

For BUL, they remain 6th with 30 points in 21 games.

In their next games, the Vipers will host KCCA FC while BUL will move away from struggling Proline FC.

How the two teams started

Bul FC

Sanon Mulabi (GK), Denis Okot 16

Richard Matovu, Musa Walangalira, Wilson Makulo, Godfrey Akol, Robert Mukongotya, Vitalis Tabu, Joseph Semujju, Simon Peter Oketch, Fredson Gwoto.

Vipers SC

Fabien Mutombora (GK), Geoffrey Wasswa, Jacob Okao, Paul Willa, Innocent Wafula, Azizi Kayondo, Rahmat Senfuka, Brian Nkuubi 18

Paul Mucuurezi, Bobos Byaruhanga, Tito Okello.

