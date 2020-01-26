advertisement

Kajoba (left) with Vipers SC director Lawrence Mulindwa (right), Sunday. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

The SC Vipers have appointed Fred Kajoba as their new head coach.

Kajoba replaces Edward Golola who was sacked last week after the Venoms’ humiliating exit from the Uganda Cup at the hands of Kajjansi United.

advertisement

Kajoba is believed to have signed a short-term deal that will expire at the end of this season.

It was unveiled by Vipers on Sunday morning at a press conference at St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende.

Kajoba, who has not coached since being released to Bright Stars FC, will take over with immediate effect and will be joined by Ibrahim Mugisha as goalkeepers’ coach, working alongside Edward Ssali as coach.

The 50-year-old met the players at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday morning before starting his first training session before Tuesday’s Uganda Premier League game against Mbarara City FC.

Speaking during his unveiling, Kajoba said he is thrilled to join the Venoms and has promised to win the League this season.

“I am delighted to join one of the largest clubs in the country and that is where he should be right now,” he said.

“I am sure we can continue and win the title this season.”

“I look forward to working with the players and the staff of this great club.”

The SC Vipers currently lead the UPL by four points.

comments

advertisement