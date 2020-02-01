advertisement

BC’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) decided that a Whistler RCMP officer was right to use violence when a woman stepped out of the pedestrian zone and opposed the arrest.

The woman also had an ankle fracture.

According to the decision released by Chief Civilian Director of the IIO, Ronald J. MacDonald, this month in the early morning of August 17, 2019, the drunk woman repeatedly cycled past RCMP officers walking in the pedestrian zone patrolled area of ​​Whistler Village.

advertisement

The woman was reportedly traveling at high speed and endangered pedestrians “who rode their bikes absolutely wild,” one of the officers present. A male officer decided to stop her and stepped in the middle of the path. He yelled at her several times, “Get off the bike,” but the woman ignored the commands and turned around. The next time she got closer, the policeman said he had grabbed her on the handlebars and told her to get out and that he had packed the bike.

The male officer got into a fight with the woman. At that point a female officer came to the rescue and pulled the woman in one direction while the male officer pulled the bicycle in the other.

The policewoman recalled that the woman had disregarded several orders to stop and rode directly to the policemen twice. The woman was also told that she was arrested and refused to provide identification. At the time, the policeman said that other drunk people at the scene were “becoming hostile” and decided to handcuff the woman who was physically opposed, fearing that the situation could escalate. To gain control, the policeman said that she used a hip throw / trip maneuver to bring the woman to the ground. After being handcuffed, the woman complained of pain in her ankle. She was later diagnosed with a fracture and was “pushed and hurried” by the male police officer who arrested her. She claimed that it was 20 minutes after being placed in cells that an official had brought her an ice pack. At the woman’s request, the police called her as an ambulance when she was released in the morning.

In the woman’s report of the incident, she admitted to hearing someone requesting her to slow down, but said she could not apply the brakes because she was unfamiliar with the rented bike. She claimed that she was told: “You are going down” and “We will break your leg.” She remembered how she was brought down and thought that she was strapped to her hands before being tied up. She also admitted to being “really drunk” at the time.

A civilian witness, one in three who spoke to investigators, said he saw a woman who looked “drunk” on a mountain bike in the square, “resisted” and withdrew from the officials’ attempts to close the bike to back up. He said the policewoman grabbed the woman by the neck or shoulder and brought her to the floor. He said he hadn’t heard any threats from the officials.

Another witness described the incident similarly, except that he remembered that at least five police officers were on the woman when she was brought down. He viewed it as “police brutality”.

Another witness also remembered “four or five” officers who ran and attacked the woman. He said he heard an officer say, “If you don’t jump off, I’ll break your leg.” He viewed the officers’ actions as “abuse of power”.

In his decision, MacDonald said a threat to break the woman’s leg would be “worrying if it appeared reliable”, but given that two of the witnesses were “clearly intoxicated at the time” and one that was under one Concussion suffered from a separate confrontation earlier that night, her memory was questioned. The accuracy of what these witnesses said was further questioned by the fact that they described four or five officers who wiped out the woman, not just two. The other witness seemed to be providing the investigators with a more accurate report, MacDonald wrote, and he did not remember a threat.

According to the verdict, officials acted lawfully to prevent the woman from cycling through the pedestrian zone. “There is no ambiguity in the evidence on this point, and (the woman) admits that she has been asked to stop,” wrote MacDonald.

He added that “there is little doubt” that (the woman) made significant efforts to resist both policemen, and (the policewoman) rightly decided to handcuff her. It is likely that (the woman) suffered an ankle injury when (the policewoman) brought her to the ground, but this maneuver was also justified given the persistent physical resistance. “

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency charged with investigating deaths or serious damage that may result from the actions of a police officer on duty or off duty.

advertisement