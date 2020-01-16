advertisement

Viola Davis is an award-winning actress. But above all, she is a mom. Aged 54, she recently posed on the red carpet with her daughter, Genesis Tannon, at the premiere of Amazon’s Troop Zero. The mother-daughter pair was incredibly cute!

Viola Davis opted for liquid leather pants and a light purple silk top paired with shoes with silver straps. Her daughter opted for a red blazer, black sweatpants and black thick heeled boots. Tannon became interested in comedy and recently made her acting debut in the animated film Angry Birds 2, as the voice of Vivi.

It’s great to see Davis’ love for her natural hair and her protective styles passed on to her daughter. Davis opted for a curly wig while Genesis wore her hair in long box braids – so cute (and easy to manage for mom with a busy schedule)!

Tannon is used to attending red carpet moments with his mother, appearing for several important moments, including when his mother got a star in Hollywood. She joked with Variety at the premiere of Angry Birds 2: “Well, I would be random like,” Oh, I have to go to this event with my mom, “and then I would take a break and say, ‘Hold on. you wait a second, it’s about me! “And I got excited.”

We love to see them together! Keep clicking to check all the times they have posed together on the red carpet.

