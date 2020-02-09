advertisement

Cars aren’t my forte, but even I could tell you that a Nissan is worth far less than a brand new Lamborghini or even a Ferrari.

At least I assumed that would be the case. When the Nissan is almost 50 years old and in pristine condition, it turns out that the car is actually worth more than its modern counterparts – as was the case with a Datsun 240Z that was recently auctioned.

The almost-new 1971 Japanese sports car was sold on Wednesday, February 5, on an online auction site for $ 310,000, exceeding the price of a new Lamborghini that can be bought for around $ 200,000.

The car was listed on Bring A Trailer and broke the previous record for the model. The next higher sale for a Datsun 240Z was just over $ 124,000. That’s still huge costs for a car that is normally bought for around $ 50,000.

Competition during the auction was tough. Five bidders were willing to pay at least $ 170,000 for the car, which is in almost perfect condition. In fact, a valuation information analyst at Hagerty, an insurance company specializing in classic car insurance, said it was “the most original Datsun 240Z out there.”

If you don’t believe them, let me explain the facts: the car only has 21,750 miles on the odometer, which corresponds to about 435 miles a year over its lifespan. it was only driven when it was sunny and at least 60 degrees outside, hence its perfect condition; The listing states that the paint on the 240Z – with white rocker stripes – is all original.

The interior is also covered with brown vinyl and contains floor mats of the Z brand, which match the seat belts, the rear walls and the armrests with the original protective plastic.

The only thing that has been changed on the otherwise unrestored car is the distributor, which has been converted to electronic ignition, with the 240Z still being equipped with its original 2.4-liter in-line six-cylinder. When new, these were 150 horsepower and 146 foot-pounds of torque.

So how did it happen that such a flawless car was even auctioned off? Well, according to the listing, the owner of a Datsun dealer kept the car and later gave it to his son as a graduation gift for dentistry.

The vehicle has rarely been driven over the years, and when the son passed away in May last year, a friend and another dentist bought the car together with his dental office.

It is hoped that the person who bought the car will keep it in the same pristine condition, or at least use it wisely to honor its previous owner.

