MONROE COUNTY, Pa. – Many people in the Poconos spent the day preparing a new decade.

Choosing your midnight toast is a big process at Blue Ridge Estates Winery near Saylorsbug, but many people in the Poconos took the day off to find that perfect bottle.

“We have a wide range of wines. They taste, they are usually five wines, $ 7 and they go home with a big nice glass, “said Theresa Lusardi of Blue Ridge Estates Winery.

Employees say the winery was busy all day on Monday and expect the same on Tuesday. One of their recent best-selling white wines is a holiday special. It is sparkling and shiny and suitable for a New Year’s party

“The glitter inspiration, it is our inspiration wine and we have different colors with the edible glitter in it.”

We hit a beer shop in Stroudsburg and employees there say that their rush is usually a bit closer to the big midnight countdown, but they have a large load of their bestsellers ready.

“We have a lot of White Claw in it because everyone wants White Claw for the vacation. All day IPA from the founders, we received a lot of Yuengling because we have one of the lowest prices in the city, “said Jason Staples, manager of Penn Stroud Beer.

Although the holiday is getting drizzling and wet, managers at Penn Stroud Beer say that this will increase sales.

“If the weather stays that way, most people will want to stay and it will be busy. If it is a little nicer; and it is clear, you still know, it is warm, people want to go outside and go to the bar or go to a restaurant to celebrate it there, “said Staples.

No matter where you celebrate or what’s in your glass for that midnight tinkle, the Sheriff’s Department of Monroe County will do roaming DUI patrols. Detectives remind everyone not to drink and drive.

