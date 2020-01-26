advertisement

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat asked how Padma prizes are awarded to athletes on Sunday and described the process after the third fight against snub as “unfair”.

Vinesh, the current World Cup bronze medalist and one of India’s greatest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, suggested the government had missed “deserved” candidates.

“Our government awards several athletes every year. This award is a great encouragement for sport and for athletes to continue to strive for excellence. It turns out, however, that this award has not always honored current successes or sporting successes in the recent past, ”Vinesh published a screenshot on her official Twitter page.

“It’s almost as if the merit is missed every time. This has become a pattern. The list of 2020 awards is no different. Who decides who will be awarded? Are current or former athletes on the jury? How does it work? “In the end, everything just seems a bit unfair,” it continues.

While the ace grappler only made a name for female athletes, six-time world champion and Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom received the second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, while former national women’s soccer captain Bembem received Devi Padma Shri.

Asiad and CWG gold medalist Vinesh received the Arjuna Award in 2016. The Sports Authority of India sent its nomination in 2018, but was unable to reach the final list.

