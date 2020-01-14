advertisement

Progressives affected by Trump Derangement Syndrome will say Vince Vaughn’s career died a few years ago, which leads me to wonder why his appearance last night with President Trump is making such a shock. Clearly, Vaughn is still important, and no amount of fraternity with Don will change that.

The actor, best known for his roles in Wedding Crashers, Swingers, and Dodgeball, is facing a wild round after the video he met with President Trump surfaced on social media last night in a post by former Deadspin writer Timothy Burke .

“I’m so sorry to have to share this video with you. All of this, every part of it,” wrote Burke, seemingly delighted at the thought of the actor’s cancellation.

advertisement

I’m so sorry to have to share this video with you. All, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq

– Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Vaughn’s crime, apparently, was to talk and shake hands with the President. How dare he? The anger he faces now is similar to the anger Ellen DeGeneres ignited after she was seen mingling with former President George W. Bush at a football game last year. Does anyone even remember when this happened? Clearly not, because the wrath brigade moved after it – just as they would move after Vaughn – even within a week before moving on to any other objective.

When that happened, DeGeneres acknowledged the crowd’s anger (though she didn’t have to) and shared what are perhaps some of the wisest words to come out of this election cycle: “We’re all different. And I think that we have forgotten that it is good that we are all different. “

However, all eyes are on Vaughn now, and many stores have published articles to cover the anger – many of them hiding the actor for daringly treating the President of the United States with dignity rather than shouting at his face as many of these people want to if they can get within 50 feet of him.

Never falling in line with the rest of the Hollywood flock, Vaughn has been forthright and open about his various political beliefs. Since 2012, Vaughn, among several other celebrities – including Snoop Dogg – has openly endorsed liberal and Republican congressman Ron Paul. Unlike Snoop Dogg, whose politics in recent years have moved farther to the left, Vaughn has remained a staunch and steadfast libertarian, even conducting an interview with the Ron Paul Institute late last year. Vaughn is also a good friend of Rand Paul, having introduced him to a libertarian event in 2011.

It’s impossible to say who Vaughn voted for in 2016 given that he still keeps some things private for himself – not that it matters – but maybe it wasn’t Hillary.

For all of Vaughn’s “cancellation” and dysfunction speeches among cultural and entertainment commentators in major publications, his Hollywood career has not received much, as he continues to build film credits as an actor and a seven-time producer. new projects in the works.

Unlike DeGeneres, Vaughn is unlikely to respond to the wrath brigade. These guys didn’t watch his films anyway, and those who already had him on their personal blacklists decided that he was a talking subject because of his continued friendship with Mel Gibson, who is personal non grata to liberal keyboardist fighters on social media.

Of course, some left-wing commentators have been quick to downplay the growing outrage against Vince Vaughn. Posting on Twitter, Vox reporter Aaron Rupar wrote: “Democrats haven’t gone crazy about Vince Vaughn talking to Trump. Nobody cares. Fox & Friends and Hogan Gidley are creating new things.”

If that were the case, one might wonder why so many media outlets are eager to write about his oh-so-unacceptable interaction with President Trump. Is it all just a bunch of fake news, then? Or do the liberal media simply create things as they continue? After all, they can’t issue Vince Vaughn’s harsh sentences well after every conservative commentator envisioned him – at least, not without looking like the easily manipulated sham that they are.

The post that Vince Vaughn has canceled – or is he? first appeared in The Mill Mill.

advertisement