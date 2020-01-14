advertisement

Sony has released the latest Bloodshot trailer, in which Vin Diesel’s Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot regenerates like no other.

Look here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLJrDxD9RvI (/ embed)

advertisement

Here is the official description of the film:

“Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a soldier who was recently killed in action and brought back to life as the RST corporation’s superhero Bloodshot. With an army of nanotechnology in his blood, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But when controlling his body, the company also has an impact on his mind and memories. Now Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out. “

Vin Diesel shared an absolutely stunning video that Garrison regenerates.

In a later post in which he shares the new trailer, he calls the film “a new approach to the Super Hero genre”.

And if you want more bloodshot or missed the first trailer. You can read it here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxT85rYy3ro (/ embed)

Bloodshot will be released on March 13, 2020.

Bloodshot is directed to David S. F. Wilson. The film is based on a screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer.

The film stars Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

It is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani and Vin Diesel.

Executive producers are Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick and Matthew Vaughn.

Are you planning to try it out? What do you think about this new trailer?

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)

advertisement