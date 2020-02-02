advertisement

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg started a two-day campaign in California today in a restaurant in East Los Angeles, which was also joined by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

What the Bloomberg campaign at the Teresitas restaurant called “kick-off for the advertising campaign” happened one day after Villaraigosa’s approval of the former New York Mayor for nomination as Democratic President.

“Our country faces challenging times without a true leader in the White House,” said Villaraigosa. “Mike Bloomberg is the answer to resolving the Donald Trump split, bridging the political divide in Washington, and restoring unity in that country.”

Villaraigosa will act as the national political co-chair, advise the campaign on policy development and strategy, and act as a national replacement for the campaign, the Bloomberg campaign said.

The former LA mayor and spokesman for the state assembly is the youngest in the line of California mayors who have supported Bloomberg, after the San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Villaraigosa’s successor as Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, approved former Vice President Joe Biden for the January 9 nomination and described him as “an incredible partner in making progress for L.A.”

Bloomberg will fight in Compton, Fresno and Sacramento on Monday.

