We begin to focus on the image of NCAA tournament bracketology as we get closer to Sunday’s selection. For these five teams, this day cannot come early enough.

Just over a month remains until the field of 68 players is determined for the 2020 NCAA tournament. The teams are struggling to add good profits to their bracketology resume to hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

But for many teams that already have a number of good victories, it is now no longer a matter of suffering bad losses.

Easier said than done, right?

The bracketology world was on fire this weekend when the NCAA tournament selection committee unveiled its current top 16 on Saturday, resulting in numerous discussions about the committee’s decisions.

And in a season where good teams are praised in one breath and slide down the rankings in the next, it should come as no surprise that some of the teams on the list were working properly on losing games.

West Virginia, for example, fell to Oklahoma. This loss could cost the Mountaineers number 2 in the upcoming tournament, although Bob Huggins’ resume still has a lot of meat in its bones. Duke experienced a close conflict in his rivalry with North Carolina and did not need one but two buzzer bats to prevail in Chapel Hill.

But these teams weren’t alone. In fact, nobody was really safe this week except the # 1 seeds – Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, and San Diego State.

And that brings us to the first entry in our Bracketology Losers column this week. We’re heading to Philadelphia, where a recent two-time national champion has been a two-time loser.

