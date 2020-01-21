advertisement

Villagers in Clifton are preparing for a battle with the Derbyshire Dales District Council following a rumor that officials are working to create a site for travelers to their parish.

A group of people are gathering the community to fight what they believe to be secret plans to acquire a coal yard a few meters from Shrovetide’s goal to convert it into a permanent plot for a family of travelers.

A group of protesters called Clifton and the Surrounding Communities Against Inappropriate Development (CASCAID) and the Clifton Parish Council, summon villagers to a public meeting on Friday January 31 to discuss the issue and confront the district councilors on what ‘They believe they are firm plans.

The Clifton Parish Council included the head of council, Garry Purdy, and the head of regulatory services, Tim Braund, on the meeting invitation list.

The site is close to the Shrovetide objective and a flood plain

Authorities are currently trying to find permanent accommodation for a family of travelers who have lived in the area for decades and have recently declared themselves homeless.

For this reason, and in accordance with the policies defined in its own local plan, the district council is legally obliged to provide them with a permanent location that can accommodate up to nine locations for caravans.

Last year, the board announced that years of extensive and costly research for suitable land had identified a possible one-acre site, but it was kept secret due to the delicate negotiation process with the landowner.

The location of the site has never been released, but rumors have started to circulate that residents are believed to identify a number of possible sites in the Ashbourne area, including Clifton Coal Park.

And the villagers of Clifton have now responded to the rumor by mobilizing opposition to the supposed plan, recruiting planning consultants and public relations experts, and hosting next week’s meeting.

In a press release given to News Telegraph this week, the action group said: “While sympathetic to the plight of travelers, villagers argue that this is not an appropriate development.

“Any redevelopment of the coal park should be sensitive to the picturesque area, mark an improvement on the existing land and replace all the local jobs whose need was seriously caused by the closure of the site.

“A sudden influx of around 70 travelers will overload the services of a village of only 350 to 400 residents.

“There are also road and pedestrian safety issues, caused by the narrow road access to / from the site and the lack of sidewalks.”

The group also points out that the area is rich in wildlife, including nearby badger activities, and the site of the old corn mill, which is now home to Ashbourne Shrovetide football, may soon be classified as a heritage site.

A villager, who did not want to be named, was quoted in the press release, saying: “We are amazed that the council chose not to engage the local community from the start.

“Access to information requests by concerned residents were all denied and had to be appealed.

“The Council has refused to deny that this is the site it has chosen. It is trying to use the railroad tracks and everyone knows it.

“Why would DDDC create a permanent site for up to 70 travelers in a small, fairly rural village like Clifton?

“Why spend large sums of taxpayers’ money to develop a potentially contaminated commercial site for travelers, a site that is also next to a flood plain and has dangerous road access?

“The site adjoins houses in the village but is actually outside the village development zone.”

“The board appears to have disregarded their own criteria for both traveler sites and development and, in desperation, appears to be determined to adapt the facts to the one place where someone could sell, no matter how relevant to them. residents or travelers ”.

Meanwhile, the Derbyshire Dales district council maintains that several sites are being considered.

When contacted for a response to the growing animosity of the villagers of Clifton, the authority issued a statement which is no different from that given to the News Telegraph last week.

A spokesperson said: “It is common knowledge that we are looking for a site and that the search continues.

“We have looked at many sites and approached many landowners, but at this point it should be noted that there is no firm proposal on any site.

“In due course, if the board is able to suggest a site for review, it will be in the public domain.”

The meeting, organized by the Clifton Parish Council at Clifton Smith Hall, is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31 and the group said it would welcome anyone from the area.

