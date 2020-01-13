advertisement

Here’s a quick look at what to expect at the Village of Pemberton (VOP) regular council meeting on Tuesday, January 14th

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers (7400 Prospect Street).

Mountain Bike Park Exercise

Following a recent presentation by Bree Thorlakson, managing director of the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association (PORCA), VOP employees are presenting a plan to the council that will involve a mountain bike competence park in the VOP recreational area designs.

“The employees checked the plan for the recreation area and identified a 1.2 hectare area in which the competence park can be accommodated,” says an employee report in the agenda package.

The staff will ask the city council for instructions on the plan and how to prepare for it (if the city council approves the location).

The proposed location would replace the Skills Park two smaller practice areas that were included in the original recreational area concept plan approved by the Council in 2014.

In her presentation to the VOP Council on December 10, Thorlakson set out a case for the bike park that would include dirt jumps, a pump trail, and skills. It should be in the recreation areas accessible via Pemberton Farm Road East.

VOP employees have been discussing the development of a skills park with PORCA since 2016.

BC Hydro did not approve an early plan to build an underground power line near the BMX route due to height restrictions.

The alternative plan, which was erected on the 48th district next to Pemberton Secondary School, was considered impractical by PORCA due to concerns about the necessary insurance costs.

PORCA has already received funding for the project: $ 25,000 from the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation in April 2019 and an additional $ 10,000 donation from OneUp Components from Squamish.

Overall, Thorlakson estimates that the annual maintenance of the project is approximately $ 5,000 and the approximate cost of the project is $ 160,000 (depending on the features selected).

Hot spring management strategy

The VOP Council is asked to contribute to a management plan for the Meager Creek and Keyhole hot springs.

The province is working with Lil’wat Nation to develop a new site management strategy.

The Meager Creek Hotsprings have been closed since the Capricorn landslide in 2010, although they continue to be visited.

The keyhole hotsprings were closed seasonally to protect the recovery of the grizzly bears. This closure came after an increase in the human-animal conflict in 2017.

Commercial license fee for cannabis

Coast Mountain Cannabis Inc. (CMC) is asking the VOP to reconsider its business fee for cannabis companies.

The company, which operates in a building in the Pemberton Industrial Park, recently became a licensed producer under Health Canada regulations.

“Having invested over $ 5 million, most of which was spent on local construction companies, and hiring 8 full-time local employees for really good salaries, we feel we have already made a major contribution to the Pemberton economy “, says a letter from Andrew Ellott, one of four company founders.

“We will likely spend another $ 5 million next year and hire another 10-12 full-time employees when we complete the facility at the industrial park.”

In his letter, Ellott asks the VOP Council to rethink the commercial license fee for cannabis companies, saying that it is “outrageous” compared to other companies in the valley.

VOP’s annual business license fee for a standard company is $ 150, while the annual business license fee for a “standard” cannabis commercial facility is $ 5,000 (or $ 2,500 for a “micro” manufacturing facility).

“We were dismayed and disappointed when we paid for our business license that we were asked to pay $ 5,000 or more than any other company in Pemberton paid 30 times,” wrote Ellott.

