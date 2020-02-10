advertisement

Here’s a quick look at what to expect at the Village of Pemberton (VOP) regular council meeting on Tuesday, February 11th.

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers (7400 Prospect Street).

Subsidy to finance cycle paths

VOP employees are seeking a grant from the Council for the construction of a multi-purpose cycle path on Pemberton Farm Road East.

The path section would serve as a connector for the Friendship Trail connecting the VOP to Lil’wat Nation (Mount Currie).

Due to the considerable cost of path lighting, staff have two options to choose from:

• Build the Pemberton Farm Road East Connector multipurpose path without lighting: $ 259,276.

• Construction of the Pemberton Farm Road East Connector multipurpose path with lighting: $ 502,000.

The area was identified during the development of the VOP cycle route map, which benefited from the consultation of the municipality.

The grant in question, known as the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant, is a maximum of $ 500,000 per project.

It covers 70 percent of the project costs for communities with a maximum of 15,000 inhabitants and 80 percent of the project costs for those who work with an indigenous community.

According to the staff, preliminary discussions about an application partnership have taken place between the VOP and the Lil’wat Nation.

If the Council supports the request, VOP personnel will make an official request to SLRD Area C Director Russell Mack to request funding and continue discussions with Lil’wat Nation, according to the report.

Wellness Almanac financing

The Wellness Almanac – a daily blog highlighting Pemberton Valley issues and events – is looking for funding to expand its coverage and hire a creator of indigenous content.

The wellness almanac urges the VOP, SLRD and Lil’wat Nation to increase their contribution from $ 4,000 each to $ 7,500 each.

This would result in a total budget of $ 22,500 for the organization.

The money would be used to retain Lisa Richardson’s services as project manager and editor-in-chief, hire a second member of Lil’wat Nation’s editorial team Amanda Ritchie, and produce videos quarterly in coordination with Calling Mountains Production. A new speaker series would also be created.

The expansion is supported by the Nukw7ántwal Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

The Wellness Almanac is a project of the Steering Committee “Winds of Change”, an initiative to build healthy relationships and respect between the people of the Lil’wat nation, N’Quatqua, Pemberton and the SLRD.

Natural hazard resolutions

The VOP Council will also give employees instructions on how to prepare for the upcoming Lower Mainland Local Government Association (LMLGA) annual meeting, which will take place in Whistler from May 6-8.

The staff asked the Council for instructions on a draft resolution to fund dike upgrades in the province and a draft resolution to fund regional geohazards.

“The landscape of the sea-to-sky corridor, including the Pemberton Valley, is exposed to several major natural hazards, such as forest fires, landslides, and floods,” the staff report said during the regular Council meeting on February 11 is included.

“Emergency and emergency response programs are currently available in the provinces for emergency response, but there are no funds available for risk management measures to prevent disaster events.”

