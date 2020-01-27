advertisement

Here’s a quick look at what to expect at the Village of Pemberton (VOP) regular council meeting on Tuesday, January 28th.

The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. in Council Chambers (7400 Prospect Street).

MOVING SIGN

advertisement

The “Welcome to Pemberton” sign between Whistler and Pemberton may move closer to Pemberton

VOP employees seek community council support for a crown lease application to move the sign to a proposed location near the top of One Mile Lake Park hill, approximately one kilometer north of the entrance to Nairn Falls Provincial Park , relocate.

“Although the (current) location of the sign is on the municipal boundary, it could be better positioned to mark entry to the Pemberton population center,” said an employee report. “At the current position, the gateway sign can give the wrong feeling of arrival because you are still 8 miles south of Pemberton.”

The ownership of the signs was transferred by the Pemberton and District Chamber of Commerce in October 2019.

RESOLUTION OF VAPING PRODUCTS

Given that youth in Pemberton (as it appears to be nationwide) have a problem, at this year’s meeting of the Lower Mainland Local Government Association (LMLGA) in May, the local council will propose to the province to raise the legal age limit request to buy vaping products.

In their report to the council, the staff noted that the local government is not empowered to regulate, prohibit, or control the sale of steam products as advertised, and is within the jurisdiction of the provincial and federal governments.

The staff therefore recommends that the city council, at the LMLGA general assembly, draw up a decision calling on the province to raise the age limit for the purchase of steam products from 19 to 21 years or higher.

VOP staff were asked to come up with ideas in December to address the vaping issue after Council member Ted Craddock made an application.

Fourth Quarter Results

The Council will also receive quarterly updates from several VOP departments during the meeting.

The purpose of the reports is to keep the Council informed of fourth quarter activities (October 1 through December 31).

Development services granted a total of 19 building permits totaling $ 5,625,385.37 in the fourth quarter.

In 2019, the department processed a total of 83 building permits, which allowed construction work worth $ 34,732,988.42. That’s 78 such permits, which were issued in 2018, for a total construction volume of $ 25,054,114.

The operational department of the VOP mainly focused on winter defrosting in the fourth quarter.

An essential part of the department’s work was to troubleshoot problems resulting from the new core configuration in the city center.

According to an employee report by Tom Csima, operations and project manager, the employees have communicated the requirements to the owners “not to use salt on new concrete sidewalks” and to raise awareness of suitable snow dumping areas.

Recreation Services saw an increase in program registrations with a total of 944 registrations from September to December 31, 2019 (corresponding to gross sales of $ 58,135).

The VOP Fire Rescue reported another busy quarter. 100 incidents were responded to in the fourth quarter, an increase of seven calls over the same period in 2018.

A total of 459 incidents were answered for 2019. This corresponds to an increase of a total of 70 incidents compared to 2018.

STUDENT-BUILT HOUSE PROJECT

The VOP Council will also give a fourth and final reading on two amendments that will allow Sea to Sky School District 48 to push ahead with a plan to build a family home on a small portion of the Pemberton Secondary School property on the corner of Poplar and Aster roads.

“The changes together would allow the applicant to request a subdivision, which would result in the creation of a new single-family lot on Pappelstrasse that Sea to Sky’s # 48 school district would develop,” the City Council personnel report said.

The school district wants to use the construction of the house – which is used either as a teaching aid or as an object available on the market – as an educational opportunity for the students.

Students are given the opportunity to gain hands-on learning experiences in various industries such as design, construction and landscaping before they deal with the sales, marketing and staging of the new home.

Further information on the project can be found at: piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/council-supports-school-boards-plan-to-subdivide-pemberton-secondary-school-lot-despite-reservations/Content?oid=14777074

advertisement