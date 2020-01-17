advertisement

Size doesn’t matter in this Fawkner villa with lots of warmth.

Behind its inconspicuous brick facade is a luxurious interior with a private covered deck area with a spa, grill and serving window.

Inside, black floorboards and roof trusses accentuate the living area, while the bathroom, which is also black, is equipped with a rain shower and a wall made of patterned tiles.

Realestate.com.au’s listing for the one-bedroom unit at 4/55 Major Rd instructs potential buyers to “expect the unexpected” on the surprise platform, priced between $ 390,000 and $ 429,000.

According to realestate.com.au, it is certainly not an average old device in a suburb in the middle north, with an average price of $ 440,000 for devices and $ 653,500 for homes.

In the twelve months to December, this median fell by 12.9 percent, while the number of households fell by 9.2 percent during this period.

“With every detail you will be impressed by this large villa with spa, gas fireplace and much more”, says the marketing copy.

“With particularly high ceilings a real specialty, enjoy the large lounge with modern colors, gas fireplace and split system. The extraordinary, elegant kitchen with high-quality fittings and serving windows lets daylight in and creates a luxurious ambience. “

There is also a parking lot on the title.

CoreLogic records show that the property was last sold in 2013 for $ 176,500.

It can be sold privately through Walsh & Whitelock agents Peter Sowersby and Michael Sowersby, who have been contacted for comment.

