Action between SC Villa and Busoga United FC Tuesday. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

SC Villa 0-1 Busoga United

Mandela National Stadium

Moses Kiggundu’s 76th minute goal was enough to give Busoga United a victory against SC Villa at Mandela National Stadium on Tuesday.

Kiggundu failed to manage Ivan Wani’s mighty cross, only to connect to his own net in a highly contested affair.

Busoga took full control of the first opening 20 minutes, with a few chances, but was not very clinical in front of goal.

David Bagoole also had the space and all the time he needed, but he shot over the bar.

SC Villa gained momentum in the ensuing minutes and saw their first free kick at the target of Nicholas Kabonge.

Kabonge had another chance, but his free head widened a few inches shortly after Ambrose Kirya also failed closely.

Villa has lost three straight games after previous losses to KCCA and URA FC.

Villa will make a short trip to Kitende to play table leader Viper SC while Busoga will host the city of Mbarara.

Busoga United goes to 24 points, three behind Villa who remains on 27.

Compositions used

Villla SC

Saidi Keni, Ibrahim Kibumba, Asumani Harishe, Moses Kiggundu, Derrick Ndahiro, Amir Kakomo, David Owori, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Ambrose Kirya, Nicholas Kabonge, Ronald Magwali

Subs

Yayo Lutimba, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda, Faizal Muwawu, Fahad Badiro, Charles Lwanga

Busoga United

Rogers Omeddwa, Douglas Muganga, Kenneth Semakula, Otwao Abubaker, Debbo Julius, Kasanko Gorge, Nelson Mandela, Jeromey Kirya, Wani Ivan, Bagoole David, Tezikya Lawrence.

Replace

Ali Kimera, Sekulima Paul, Kawawulo Isma, Magumba Musa, Mugulusi Isma, Ibrahim Isma, Magombe Hakim

comments

