Leicester City 1 Aston Villa 1

Brendan Rodgers warned that his developing side would never achieve anything without learning how to suffer. Aston Villa put them to the test here when they resisted the form book and a flood of injuries to inflict serious hardships on their hosts. For a long time, it even looked as if Frédéric Guilbert’s goal of Villa would give the return leg a lead in three weeks. But Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to pillage the goal that makes this semi-final exciting.

Thirty-two miles separate these clubs’ homes, but a huge gap between the teams this season is evident, a fact Leicester rubbed into Villa’s face last month with a tricky 4-1 win at her Premier League spot ,

Nine Leicester players who started this match were on the starting line-up, and Jamie Vardy returned to action for the first time since matchday two. It would have been 10 if Wilfred Ndidi hadn’t injured himself in training on Tuesday.

So Villa knew that this was when her Carabao Cup run became a reality: her three previous rounds were against the reserve sides of Brighton, Wolves and Liverpool. Your side had an exhausted look here, but it wasn’t management policy. Dean Smith dispatched the best team he had available to prove that despite Tom Heaton, John McGinn and Wesley’s injury losses, they were no weaker than the one played in early December.

This task was further complicated by the absence of Jonathan Kodjia, who was the only active striker at Villa until his illness on the eve of the game.

Smith deployed Anwar El Ghazi in the center forward and maintained the triple formation he had introduced in recent weeks, partly due to Leicester’s vulnerabilities and partly due to injuries.

Rodgers anticipated his opponent’s strategy and switched to a three-pack in which he assigned Ricardo Pereira and Ben Chilwell wing defender roles that would theoretically allow them to maraud forward even more than usual. Meanwhile, Ayoze Pérez operated alongside Vardy.

Villa’s plan worked better early on. They were solid and denied Leicester the space to do magic. It took Leicester a while to find her rhythm and mislaid many passes. It took them 13 minutes to make their way through the visitors. Pérez played a crisp one-two with Dennis Praet before firing from 15 meters away. After that, Leicester became more fluent and things got a little tricky for Villa.

Before the 20th minute, James Maddison had blocked a shot at the edge of the area; Jonny Evans threw a header over the goal after a free kick. and Vardy stormed into the side net after bursting into the box on the right.

In the 22nd minute Vardy, who landed on the left side of the box this time, should have taken the lead after a graceful pass from Pérez. But Orjan Nyland fell to narrow the angle and rose sharply to withstand the striker’s shot.

Leicester was still not in top form, but a breakthrough was imminent and Villa set fire to her first attack. After El Ghazi left to allow Jack Grealish to make a center-back turn, he rolled the ball over the face of the goal and Guilbert surprised Chilwell on the rear post by shooting in front of him to stab the ball in the net.

Now Leicester was faced with the challenge that they must learn to master in order to fulfill their great ambitions. But they got confused and confused. Vardy’s booking for Ezri Konsa’s late catch was symptomatic of her impotence.

Konsa almost punished her even more when he got a free kick from Kasper Schmeichel from the left. Fortunately for Leicester, he headed against the crossbar, so Leicester only missed one goal at half time.

Since Praet was unable to fill the Ndidi gap in midfield, Rodgers replaced the Belgian with Hamza Choudhury in the second half. The newcomer added more steel, but Leicester still needed more skill and ingenuity to unlock. If they made openings, they would have to show more composure than Youri Tielemans in the 53rd minute when he shot a shot wide after a close change with Maddison.

Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause were outstanding in the heart of Villa’s defense, ensuring that Nyland wasn’t as busy as Leicester’s possessions might have suggested. But the goalkeeper had to make some nice saves to thwart Maddison.

However, he was helpless in the 75th minute when Iheanacho, shortly after replacing Pérez, shot past him from 16 meters. The chance came from a strong game from Leicster’s other substitute when Choudhury expropriated Douglas Luiz almost halfway.

Vardy had a chance to shoot Leicester forward through a late counterattack, but missed the goal. – Guardian

