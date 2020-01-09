advertisement

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen suffered a leg injury during Wednesday’s practice and was added to the club’s injury report.

According to reports on Thursday, Thielen’s injury involved a cut sufficiently large to require stitches. The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a NFC divisional playoff game. However, Thielen is optimistic he will be able to play the game.

“Yeah, you know what it’s like,” Thielen said. “I just felt a little out of practice, but I’ll do whatever it takes – it’s play off. I’ll do whatever it takes to be there on Saturday with my teammates and try to help this team win.”

advertisement

Thielen made a crucial reception for 43 yards to set the winning score in last Sunday’s 26-20 overs victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC wild card game. He finished with seven receptions for 129 yards.

Thielen, 29, was limited to 10 games in the regular season due to a hamstring injury. He had 30 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, his friend Stefon Diggs (illness) missed his second straight practice, but coach Mike Zimmer insisted the 26-year-old would be “fine.”

Missing Wednesday’s practices were safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee). Alexander needs surgery, according to ESPN.

– Starting the media level

advertisement