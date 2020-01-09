advertisement

The daily cheat saga surrounding the tight end of the Minsk Vikings, Kyle Rudolph will have a happy ending.

On Wednesday afternoon, a person on Twitter posted a photo of an auction completed on eBay on the “Vikings Kyle Rudolph Playoff Game Used Gloves Vs Saints 2020”, with gloves sold for $ 375.50. Rudolph responded to the tweet and explained that in the locker room after the Vikings’ 26th overtime win in a wild card game in New Orleans last Sunday, a “media member” asked Rudolph if he could had his gloves on for a charity event.

Rudolph said he not only gave the person the gloves – the ones he wore when making the game-winning run – but he also signed them.

advertisement

“Well he got me, it was sold on eBay 3 days later,” Rudolph concluded with Tweet.

Rudolph followed this up with another tweet that read, “And to clarify it was not everyone I knew. So it was not a local reporter I see on a daily or national reporter,” reads the following tweet. “The locker room was a zoo, he asked them, I said yes of course and even offered to sign them …”

According to a story from ESPN Wednesday night, the buyer was 34-year-old Jason King, a lifelong Vikings fan and memo collector. And, according to the story, when King saw the scam news circulating Wednesday afternoon, he tweeted to Rudolph that he was the buyer of gloves and that he would donate them to charity.

In return, Rudolph told King he would be handed the gloves he wore during the Vikings’ divisional round play-off against the Sanersko 49ers this Saturday.

“If I end up getting gloves, I would love for them to show up at the children’s hospital in honor of Kyle,” King told ESPN. “I have four kids myself, and I really appreciate the work he does off the field.”

One caveat is that King has not received the gloves yet, and he admitted that he does not know if the seller will eventually ship them.

King told ESPN if he doesn’t get gloves, he’ll donate the money he would have spent on gloves to Kyle Rudolph’s Zone End, a 2,500-square-foot space at Minneapolis Masonic Children’s Hospital designed to help children and teens a place to play, relax and socialize.

– Starting the media level

advertisement