After the death and burial of Lagertha, today’s Viking episode led us to a new chapter – a chapter without Ragnar and without Lagertha. After seeing this show for so many years, it’s strange to even think about what this show will look like without either. So we were a little worried when we went to Vikings season 6, episode 8, much like the first episode without Ragnar. Not many shows survive after killing the main characters, but Vikings has now managed to do it twice and still has strong stories and gripping content to keep us from returning. This is one of the many reasons why Vikings are the best show in the air.

This week’s episode was focused on Bjorn. He knows that Hvitserk killed his mother, he lost his son, and he lost the crown of Norway. A lot has been thought about him, including some flashbacks to Lagertha and Ragnar, which we all had to see and feel with him. His wife offered him something very similar that Ragnar Lagertha wanted to force – to have two women. Bjorn knows that this proposal has torn his mother and father apart, and he has long considered the consequences of this process. We are therefore very curious whether this will be the turning point for Björn, at which he rejects the idea and decides to be loyal to Gunnhild or will he get a second wife and we will have Vikings: sister women?

For a few more details about Season 6, Episode 9, just look at the following overview:

In Iceland, Ubbe and Torvi finally meet a mysterious hiker. Erik returns from a fact-finding mission with worrying information. Bjorn must convince his old enemy, King Harald, to join forces in the face of the new threat.

Isn’t it clear that after all we’ve learned about these characters tonight, there’s a lot of reason to look forward to the future?

What do you want to see in Vikings Season 6, Episode 9? Leave us a comment in the box below and let us know your thoughts. (Photo: history.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

