Vikings Season 6, Episode 8 next week will be at least partially about plotting and intriguing. Oleg has some plans for his future. In the meantime, you will see Ubbe and Torvi on a trip.

In many ways, “Valhalla Can Wait” will be a story about dealing with the aftermath and figuring out what’s next. We still miss Lagertha and we are sure that many of you out there feel the same way. We don’t necessarily think we’re starting a new era for the show at this point, but rather that it’s the end of the series. We are approaching the end of the first half of the season and must prepare for a violent, chaotic phase that defines the legacy of these characters. We are sure that some of them will survive the last credits, while others will die cruelly. We do not believe that everything will end with what happened to Lagertha.

Below is the official summary of Vikings season 6, episode 8, with more information about upcoming tasks:

Björn faces a difficult decision; Ubbe and Torvi leave Kattegat in search of new countries and maybe old friends. Oleg’s plans for the Scandinavian invasion take shape; King Harald is amazed at the origin of a mysterious raid.

If there is any hope we have in advance for this episode, it is that Ubbe and Torvi can actually find some old friends … and that they are actually friends. Wouldn’t it be nice to see some characters find some luck? Is that too much? (Whatever happens here, even if it’s good, is likely to be offset by serious problems in Scandinavia and elsewhere.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

