advertisement

Minnesota’s Victoria linebacker Eric Kendricks returned to the practice field Thursday for the first time since hurting his quad on Dec. 23, ranking as a limited participant.

That marked considerable progress after Kendricks missed the team’s last five practices, but it is unclear whether he will be ready for Sunday’s wild game in New Orleans.

Asked separately if he will play, both Kendricks and head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters, “We’ll see.” Kendricks avoids some questions about his injury, refusing to provide details.

advertisement

The 27-year-old was injured in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers and landed in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Zimmer said Wednesday that he thinks staying out last week helped Kendricks’ chances of playing against the Saints.

Kendricks tied Luke Kuechly and Demario Davis for league-leading among the linebackers with 12 pass breakups this season. He added 110 tackles and two forced fumbles, ranking as Pro Football Focus’s top class defender.

Practicing Thursday was the return of nickel Mackensie Alexander (knee), defensive end Stephen Weatherly (illness) and safety Andrew Sendejo (illness), all three of whom also sat down Wednesday. Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) had been relegated from a full participant to a limited participant.

– Starting the media level

advertisement