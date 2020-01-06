advertisement

Saturday’s NFL wildcard games have proven their worth for both ABC / ESPN and CBS, whose coverage of Bills-Texans and Titans-Patriots has increased 16 percent and 23 percent, respectively, compared to 2018. (And that’s particularly impressive when you consider that all four wildcard windows grew over the past year.) Sunday news, however, was somewhat mixed. Fox had a big win for Vikings-Saints, but NBC’s coverage of Seahawks-Eagles was lower than last year.

The Viking Saints’ overtime thriller was indeed WILD.

It is noteworthy that last Sunday’s NBC game (Eagles-Bears) was the largest wildcard audience on NBC in at least 32 years, and the 35.8 million averaged here was only 0.25 percent of the 35.89 million of the previous year. And as mentioned in the tweet above, these numbers have beaten everything else on TV since the Super Bowl (even if this is expected for the first Sunday night playoff game). Here is the average audience for every wildcard weekend:

So this encourages the general NFL rating story this year, which shows not only an increase (plus 4.5 percent for all windows from 2018 for the regular season), but also a return to levels comparable to 2015 and 2016. And those numbers are even better than the regular season numbers, especially considering that last year’s wildcard numbers have all increased. Having two overtime games (BUF-HOU and MIN-NO) certainly helped, and non-overtime games were also closely related (and many people were interested in the loss of the patriots). However, this is still good news for three of the networks, and even the slight drop in NBC is not bad for them given the total number of viewers and high performance over the past year. And that gives the NFL and its broadcasters even more momentum in the division round next weekend.

