The Transportation Security Board will hold a press conference this afternoon about its role in investigating the crash of International Airlines Flight 752 in Ukraine.

The aircraft was shot down by an Iranian missile after departing Tehran on Wednesday. All 176 on board were killed, including 57 Canadian citizens and dozens more with Canadian connections.

Iran has admitted that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target amid heightened tensions with the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it has been “intestinal distress” to hear stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who disappeared in the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran last week.

Speaking at a memorial in Edmonton yesterday, Trudeau said he has learned many of the victims came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and anger.

Other commemorations were held Sunday across the country.

At the Vancouver Art Gallery, National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan called the crash a national tragedy and said the government would work tirelessly to respond to grieving families.

At the University of Toronto, many called throughout the ceremony as speakers listed the victims, including one year old. And there was loud applause when various speakers and politicians said Iran would be held accountable.

The Trudeau government is launching public consultations today on how to best respond to a court ruling that concluded it is unconstitutional to allow only Canadians who are already near death to seek medical help to end their suffering.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government accepts the September 11 ruling of the Quebec Superior Court and will change federal law accordingly.

But while the government has agreed to eliminate the imminent death claim, its consultation questionnaire suggests that other obstacles may be imposed to secure what it considers to be a balance between a person’s right to choose. ending their lives and protecting vulnerable individuals who may be pressured. at an early death.

According to the court ruling, it has until March 11 to change the law.

Canadians will have until January 27 to offer their views on how the law should be amended through the online questionnaire being launched today.

The unintentional launch of an Ontario-wide alarm over an “incident” at Pickering Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday has sparked a provincial inquiry into how such a mistake could happen and how such mistakes could be avoided in the future.

The province’s attorney general said the error occurred during a routine training exercise being conducted by the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC).

PEOC – which is responsible for co-ordinating the provincial government’s response to major emergencies – conducts exercises that test the system twice a day, but was not intended to alert the public, Attorney General Sylvia Jones said in an interview.

She said the investigation will examine the sequence of events that led to the alarm being sent and what emergency measures should be in place.

The warning was pushed to cellphones, radios and TVs across the province around 7:30 a.m., and Ontario Power Generation, which oversees the Pickering plant, sent out a tweet about 40 minutes after the emergency alert saying it was a mistake.

Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, retributive waves – heavy weekend weather has been blamed for 11 deaths and heavy damage in parts of the Midwest — America, the South and the Northeast.

Tens of thousands were left without electricity on Sunday as a result of the storms the day before. Officials in remote locations were assessing the damage as service crews worked to restore power.

Storms knocked down trees, shattered roofs and, in some areas, reduced buildings to rubble. The National Weather Service confirmed a wind tornado of about 210km / h struck a high school in Kershaw County, South Carolina on Saturday, causing extensive damage.

The National Weather Service said it was a tornado-packed wind of at least 215 km / h that hit Alabama’s Pickens County on Saturday, killing three people, while in northwest Louisiana, three more deaths were blamed on high winds.

In Lubbock, Texas, the first two responders were killed when they were struck by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident on icy roads; in Iowa, where a flood on Interstate 80 was overturned, a passenger was killed in similar road conditions.

Near Kiowa, Oklahoma, a man drowned after he disappeared from the floodwaters, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Hot red lava was ejected from a Philippine volcano on Monday following a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to leave massively and shut down Manila’s international airport, offices and schools.

Ash clouds erupt more than 100 kilometers north of the Taal volcano, reaching the magnificent capital, Manila, and forcing the country’s main airport to be closed with more than 500 flights canceled so far.

There are no reports of casualties or major damage from the blast that began Sunday.

Police said more than 13,000 villagers have been relocated to evacuation centers in Batangas-hit province and nearby Cavite province, but officials expect the number to swell with hundreds of thousands more being brought on by the damage.

Current evacuation numbers are likely to be higher as local authorities are busy assisting displaced persons before notifying the national agency that is collecting the figures. Some residents could not move out of the ash-covered villages due to lack of transportation and poor visibility immediately, while others are refusing to leave their homes and farms.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

