Florida is one of only two states in the nation that have not resolved this problem. Until we do this, Florida retailers will continue to lose to foreign companies. And when Florida retailers lose, we all lose.

In Florida, retail is one of the foundations of our diverse economy. The industry consists of 270,000 companies and offers more than 2.7 million jobs for families in Florida. However, this important pillar of our economy is at risk. Foreign and foreign retailers take advantage of our state’s outdated tax laws and steal retailers’ businesses in Florida. The legislator must act now.

Since the advent of the Internet, consumers have gradually moved from shopping in traditional brick-and-mortar stores to finding what they need online. Many Florida retailers, always striving to meet their customers’ needs, have expanded their online platforms and services. Consumers can now easily support their favorite Florida stores in person or online.

Unfortunately, Florida’s tax laws were not modernized so quickly. As a result, foreign and foreign companies can avoid collecting and transferring taxes on consumer purchases in Florida, which puts the consumer under a cumbersome tax liability.

It is Florida retailers that create 2.7 million jobs for families in Florida. Florida retailers contribute more than $ 155 billion to our economy each year. There are retailers in Florida that support local charities and nonprofits.

As long as we continue this program, Florida retailers will continue to lose ground, cut jobs, and reduce employee benefits. And their contributions to our communities will stop.

Senator Joe Gruters [R-Sarasota] and Rep. Chuck Clemons [R-Jonesville] sponsored Florida Senate Law 126 can address this issue. This legislation will create a level playing field and restore the free market by enforcing the law and requiring all businesses to pay Florida the taxes they owe.

We need to make sure that businesses in Florida are competitive locally and globally and are not hampered by outdated regulations in their home state.

We need a level playing field that does not give foreign and non-governmental retailers a chance. We need a level playing field in which companies can compete fairly for customers. We need a level playing field for companies in Florida that offer quality products, excellent customer service and affordable prices.

SCOTT SHALLEY, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s Note: Shalley is President and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation, the voice of Florida retail in the state capital.

