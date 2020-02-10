advertisement

Nicholas Sarwark is the father of four teenage children. In his response to the Union state, which he gave on behalf of the Libertarian Party (which he is the chairman of), he mentions that each of them has $ 70,633 in debt. “Not because we gave them credit cards to buy cars,” he explains, “but because the politicians in Washington have a credit card known as a government debt.”

I don’t very often disagree with Nick, whom I’ve known for about 20 years. I do this vehemently on this subject.

No, Nick, your children do not owe the US government creditors $ 70,633 each. Neither do you or your wife Valerie. Neither me nor anyone who reads this column and is not a current or former president, vice president or member of Congress.

The only people who owe the $ 23 trillion “government debt” are the people who borrowed the money.

You didn’t borrow the money. They did.

You did not sign the loan. You have not negotiated interest rates or other conditions.

Yes, they offered your future income and your children’s future income as collateral, but that income was not for them. You haven’t even been consulted, except that about 25% of you (on average) voted for one or more of the borrowers, most of whom you lied to when chosen to exercise “tax discipline”.

And their creditors knew that and borrowed sharks through proxy. How else can you describe someone who lends money on the borrower’s promise to outperform it – capital plus interest – from non-compliant third parties?

Nobody in their right mind believes that “government debt” will ever be paid back. It’s too big, it grows too fast, and it represents too much of American wealth and production.

Sooner or later, the US government will be behind schedule in one way or another. The politicians who lend the money and the speculators who lend them are both involved in a long-term game of chairs, hoping that the music won’t stop before they retire, die, or be paid at a profit.

When the music stops, it gets ugly for all of us. But the longer the music lasts, the uglier this last note becomes.

The good news is that politicians’ credit cards will be rejected for some time after the failure, possibly to teach them to live with their plentiful resources.

THOMAS L. KNAPP, GAINESVILLE

Editor’s Note: Knapp is a director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism.

