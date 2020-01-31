advertisement

On average, Florida taxpayers receive a return on investment of $ 10.80 to $ 15.42 for every dollar invested in the Florida College system, and 10,000 new jobs as a result of higher lifetime earnings from FCS graduates.

The Florida College System (FCS) includes 28 public community colleges and state colleges across the state. With nearly 750,000 students, the FCS is widely regarded as one of the best in the nation. These universities are entitled to offer certificates, associate and bachelor degrees. The FCS is responsible for responding to the needs of the community for post-secondary academic and vocational training. Floridians understand the benefits and opportunities that these colleges offer to students in their communities, but often fail to recognize the positive economic impact that these colleges have on their community and them as taxpayers.

Each year, FCS students join or rejoin the state workforce. In fact, around 95% of FCS graduates stay and work in Florida or continue their education. Additional skills for students mean higher incomes and a more robust state economy. An economic analysis by EMSI in 2013 estimates that the cumulative contribution of former students’ labor productivity to FCS has contributed approximately $ 25.2 billion to Florida annual income over the past 30 years. The FCS is a solid investment from several perspectives.

FCS institutions enrich the lives of students and increase their life expectancy. There are also positive social benefits that the FCS brings through “avoided costs”. Studies have shown that students who reach a higher level of education are less likely to take recreational drug use, receive social or unemployment benefits or commit crimes. This net benefit saves Florida taxpayers millions of dollars. Social benefits are directly related to the activities of the FCS and are accumulated over the years as long as the students remain in the workforce.

The return on investment for taxpayers results from the increased tax revenue of a robust economy and the reduction in demand for tax-supported social services. The FCS also helps to strengthen the local and state economy.

DOMINIC CALABRO, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s Note: Calabro is President and CEO of Florida TaxWatch.

