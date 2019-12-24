advertisement

Christmas has developed into a great shopping spree. Traders and manufacturers, whether Christian or not, benefit from this.

Santa Claus lives at the North Pole and, like many other Arctic people, relies on reindeer. How was Christmas, which was born in a desert country, associated with the epitome of an icy place?

Christians tried to associate their holy days with pagan rites to facilitate conversion. The bunny for Easter and the evergreen for Christmas. When I was a child and became aware of the world, I started to question these curiosities.

advertisement

I soon learned that Santa was a lie, and that made me wonder what else was a lie.

While Jews and Muslims seem to respect the roots of their religious traditions like Buddhists and others around the world, most religions are as capable as Christians of changing the meaning of basic principles. The old doesn’t always fit into modern life.

Christmas has developed into a great shopping spree. Traders and manufacturers, whether Christian or not, benefit from this. Children get so many Christmas presents that they cannot remember who gave them what and are overwhelmed by the abundance of gifts, which should be a strong religious experience. When I was a child, I got a Santa Claus and a parents gift.

Then credit cards were invented and shopping frenzy became the norm. My mother told me that her Christmas cookies got an orange in childhood. Fresh fruit was rare in supermarkets in winter. A Christmas orange in the Midwest was a precious treat. Grandma always raised a few turkeys to sell at Christmas time so she could buy her children’s oranges.

Whatever your practices, keep in mind that the end of a year (the earth’s cycle around the sun) was always seen as an opportunity for renewal in early cultures. Some Indian tribes threw old household items in a campfire after they had already replaced them with new ones. Their new year started with new things that cost them nothing more than effort. Life can be lived simply and still be great fun.

Whatever you do this month, don’t overdo it. December is a month of excesses with parties and family celebrations. Don’t eat too much and don’t drink too much. Don’t buy yourself in debt. If you have to have excesses, you have it in friendships and love and kindness and contemplation. Try to experience a holy day.

KAREN COODY COOPER, LAKE VALUE BEACH

advertisement