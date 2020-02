advertisement

All Times Eastern

Australian rules football

Ladies

Round 1

Richmond Tigers v Carlton Blues – Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants v Gold Coast Suns – Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Melbourne Demons v North Melbourne Kangaroos – Fox Soccer Plus, 11:00 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Cowboys – Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

baseball

advertisement

Australian baseball league

Championship Series

Game 1: Melbourne Ballpark, Altona, Victoria, Australia

Adelaide Giants at Melbourne Aces – Eleven Sports, 3 a.m.

Game 2, Active Displays Stadium, West Beach, South Australia, Australia

Melbourne Aces in Adelaide Giants – Eleven Sports, 3:30 p.m. (Saturday)

boxing

Max on Boxing – ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg – TUDN, 2:25 p.m. / FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Friendly game basketball

Men’s

Harvard in Yale – ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Central Michigan in Buffalo – CBS Sports Network, 7:00 p.m.

Davidson in the Virginia Commonwealth – ESPN2, 7pm

Niagara in Manhattan – ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Rider – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Fairfield in Siena – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Marist – ESPN3, 7:00 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Maryland in Illinois – FS1, 8 p.m.

South Alabama in Troy – ESPN2, 9:00 p.m.

Kent State in Northern Illinois – ESPNU, 9:00 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off – FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Bald men on campus – ACC network, 9:00 p.m.

Ladies

Yale in Harvard – NESN / ESPN +, 5 p.m.

Brown in Dartmouth – ESPN +, 6:00 p.m.

Cornell in Princeton – ESPN +, 6:00 p.m.

Columbia at Penn – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Drake – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Marquette in Seton Hall – FS2, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UConn – SNY / ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Northern Iowa – ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley, Illinois – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

Oral Roberts in North Dakota – Fox College Sports Pacific / ESPN3, 8pm

Arizona in Oregon – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

USC in Cal-Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Colorado, Washington State – Pac-12 Mountain, 10:00 p.m.

Utah in Washington – Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA in Stanford – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Los Angeles / Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Arizona State in Oregon State – Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live – ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics

Ladies

Kentucky in Auburn – SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at BYU – BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Ice hockey in college

Men’s

Wisconsin, Michigan – Big Ten Network, 6:00 p.m.

Providence at UMass – NESN, 7 p.m.

Vermont in New Hampshire – NESNplus, 7:00 p.m.

Michigan State, Minnesota – Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8pm

St. Cloud State at Colorado College – CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College lacrosse

Men’s

Colgate in Syracuse – ACC Network, 4:00 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Classic, Red and Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Texas A&M Corpus Christi v Colorado State – Longhorn Network, 10 a.m.

Wichita State vs. Lamar – Longhorn Network, 12:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi v Wichita State – Longhorn Network, 3:00 p.m.

Maryland vs. Colorado State – Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Lamar in Texas – Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Northwestern vs. Utah-Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Arizona / Pac-12 Mountain, noon

Kansas v Arizona – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Portland State, Arizona – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas, Arizona – Pac-12 Arizona, 8pm

Eastern Illinois vs. Akron – ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Akron vs. Winthrop – ESPN3, 1.30 p.m.

North Dakota State, South Carolina – SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina, Florida – ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Harvard, Georgia – SEC Network Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois vs. Samford – ESPN3, 4:00 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas A&M – SEC Network Plus, 4:00 p.m.

South Illinois, South Carolina – SEC Network Plus, 5:00 p.m.

Alabama, Florida – ACC Network Extra, 6:00 p.m.

Washington at Georgia Tech – ACC Network Extra, 6:00 p.m.

Kent State in Georgia – SEC Network Plus, 6:00 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas A&M – SEC Network Plus, 6.30pm

Winthrop vs. Samford – ESPN3, 6.30pm

Oklahoma at the LSU – SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

College wrestling

Virginia in Pittsburgh – ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State, Wisconsin – Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification

Semifinals, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA.

Canada v Costa Rica – Fox Soccer Plus / TUDN, 7 p.m.

USA vs. Mexico – FS1 / Galavision, 10 p.m.

eSports

ELiga: FIFA 20 Global Series: FUT Champions Cup, Phase III – TBS, midnight

figure skating

Figure Skating Championships of the four continents of the ISU, Wakiki Modong Skating Rink, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Ladies’ Short Program – NBCSN, 5.30 p.m. (Delayed from 2/5)

Free Dance – NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. (Delayed from 2/5)

Short program for men – NBCSN, 11 p.m. (delayed from 2/5)

golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, California

Round 2 – Golf Channel, 3:00 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame – Golf Canal, 2:00 p.m.

LPGA / European tour

ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links (Geelong, Victoria, Australia)

Round 3 – Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Morning Drive – Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

La Liga

Matchday 23

Alaves vs. Eibar – beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

Viva la liga! – beIN Sports, 1.30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live – ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The newest

Kurt Warner’s story is transferred to the feature film “American Underdog”

Andy Kennedy from ESPN confuses Ron Jeremy with Ron Burgundy, Tom Hart just laughs

The Newcastle United fan celebrates his goal by exhibiting on television. It is shown on BBC One when viewers await news

ESPN broadcasts “Willie” documentary about the groundbreaking hockey player Willie O’Ree, which is broadcast on both linear TV and streaming platforms

MLB

Hot Stove – MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now – MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight – MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Toronto, Indiana – ESPN, 8 p.m.

Portland, Utah – ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump – ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

NBA countdown – ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime – NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats in College Park Skyhawks – Twitch, 7 p.m.

Long Island networks at Windy City Bulls – NBC Sports Chicago, 8pm

Santa Cruz Warriors at Sioux Falls Skyforce – NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:00 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Northern Arizona Suns – Twitch, 9:00 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football – NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now – NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live – ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at the New York Rangers – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Minnesota in Dallas – NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central – NHL Network, noon

NHL Now – NHL Network, 4:00 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate – NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight – NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa – TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central – TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports news & talk

Packer and Durham – ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get up – ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show – audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live, 9 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz – ESPNews, 10:00 a.m.

Sky Sports News – NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show – Audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live / AT & T SportsNet (Pittsburgh / Rocky Mountain / Southwest) / Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation – BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show – CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

Best of Packer and Durham – ACC Network, 3:00 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney – CBS Sports Network, 3:00 p.m.

The Will Cain Show – ESPNU, 3:00 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show – SEC Network, 3:00 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon – ESPN, 4 p.m.

Very questionable – ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Forgive the interruption – ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein – CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily use – ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show – Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Sports center at night – ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night – ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour Córdoba Open / USTA Pro Circuit (Playoffs Dallas / Midland / FedCup World-USA v Latvia) – Tennis Canal, 5 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Open Sud de France / Córdoba Open / Tata Open) / USTA Pro Circuit (Dallas / Midland / FedCup Playoffs – Switzerland vs. Canada and Spain vs. Japan) – Tennis Canal, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Viewing Picks for February 7, 2020 first appeared on Awful Announcing.

advertisement