It was Casa Amor last night on “Love Island”, which meant that the boys and the girls separated. The former has moved to a new residence while the latter six have remained in the villa.

People had a lot to say about turned heads – especially with the likes of Callum and Nas at Casa Amor.

We can’t be that surprised, right? I mean, even though Shaughna and Callum have been paired up for a while, we’ve always had sneaky suspicions about it. As for Nas, people are sad because he’s damn cute with Demi. But it is difficult to resist such beautiful women.

Back at the villa, the new boys try to distance Shaughna, Jess, Sophie and Paige from their comrades. Rebecca and Demi are also delighted with all the attention.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Callum.

Callum: “YeAh yOu CaN Hop in WITh me”

The whole nation: pic.twitter.com/SoFJIZkTeT

– Grace Kennedy (@Graceekndy) February 3, 2020

callum behaves as if someone knocked on his door with a giant postal code lottery check #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/k2bXLUkeYB

– lewys (@lookingforlewys) February 3, 2020

Callum makes no effort with shaughna and says, “I’ve never had a boyfriend,” then fckin molly mae 2.0 comes on the scene and says more words than he spent in the villa #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/ PW9ZEjW1mm

– leoni ♡ (@leoni_txo) February 3, 2020

Callum went to South Africa just to fall in love with someone in Manchester #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HzWGSfrgh0

– Hayden (@ hxydxn03) February 3, 2020

ANY Shaugna is mentioned Callum looks like this 🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lbCKUy8NRf

– 0161 (@SadioManny) February 3, 2020

End: do you have that with Shaughna

Callum: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/yBvP6NFHdm

– C H A I N Z (@ TheCal1287) February 3, 2020

I hope Callum gets lost in the casa amor and saves Shaughna a few years of unnecessary grief … this girl could not be more real and deserves the world

– Holly Hagan (@HollyGShore) February 3, 2020

I want to be mad at Callum, but I think the boy is just his worst enemy. I don’t think he is malicious, he is so easily influenced. #LoveIsland

– Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) February 3, 2020

So here’s what they said about Nas.

All boys * right now. #LoveIsland

* 🙏🏼 not Nas pic.twitter.com/aQw3NwKzaD

– Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 3, 2020

All of UK trying to understand why Nas was excited when all of UK decided Demi was his soul mate #loveisland pic.twitter.com/a8rpzOKmUG

– maddy (@ maddmaddy19) February 3, 2020

Nas you better be excited by the trees and the grass my friend #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/v3yOQ6SnPG

– Katie Pritchard (@ strictlymemes3) February 3, 2020

Everyone when Nas suggested that his head was turned … #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ua3w2JNSVY

– TGK (@ TGK49177205) February 3, 2020

I watched nas flirt with a chance had me like #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CkwnCd2odn

– olive (@ Daniell93896683) February 3, 2020

Nas turning his head is hilarious in the friends area for 4 weeks and now he’s ready to blow with Demi … these guys think they are on a deer doo .. what happens in the stays of casa !!! No guys, you’re on T.V …. we can see you #loveisland

– Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) February 3, 2020

Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

