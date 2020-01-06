advertisement

January 6, 2020 Dr. Maximilian Holland

Tesla has just released short videos from the Shanghai Gigafactory that show many steps of the production line and production processes of the Tesla Model 3. Let’s see.

The above video, which was shown for the first time on Tesla’s Weibo profile (and in a fairly modest resolution), shows paint, battery and powertrain preparation, various general assembly processes, wheel assembly, signing and final inspection under lighting. The video is passed quickly, so you may like to pause certain sections to have time to process the details.

The second video, again from the Weibo page of Teslas, shows an inspection of the underside, the vehicle screen with the factory mode, an automated body quality check, a rolling road test, a charging test, a washing / rinsing process, final inspection and checking outside driving / suspension :

We saw last week that Tesla has already delivered a handful of Shanghai Gigafactory Model 3 vehicles to employees. Volume deliveries to general customers begin tomorrow, January 7.

Tesla’s Q4 production and delivery report 2019 reported that peak production at the Shanghai Gigafactory has already reached 3,000 units per week. Although this is a peak speed and not a constant speed, it is still a good omen for Tesla’s ability to increase the production volume of the Model 3 from Shanghai.

We also saw news last week about Tesla, which has further adjusted the price of the Shanghai-made Model 3, to 299,050 RMB (slightly less than $ 43,000) after subsidies, which greatly increases the price of alleged rivals such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C exceeds -Class (also both locally made in China).

People who have experience with car manufacturing can see more details in the two videos above that I may have missed. Please jump in the comments and tell us what you can see.

Article images and videos with thanks to Tesla.

