All Times Eastern

boxing

Inside Wilder vs. Fury II – FS1, 10.30 p.m.

Friendly game basketball

Men’s

Villanova in St. Johns – FS1, 6.30 p.m.

Texas A&M in Tennessee – SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse in Clemson – ACC Regional / Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Richmond at the Virginia Commonwealth – CBS Sports Network, 7:00 p.m.

Florida State in Virginia – ESPN, 7:00 p.m.

Mississippi, Florida – ESPN2, 7:00 p.m.

SMU at UConn – ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Michigan, Nebraska – ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Bowling Green – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan in Miami (OH) – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Kent State in Toledo – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Ohio, Northern Illinois – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

URI at George Mason – Stadium / MASN, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Georgia Tech – ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech in Miami (FL) – ACC Network, 8pm

Purdue at Rutgers – Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at the Air Force – AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain / Southwest) / Root Sports / Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Butler in Georgetown – CBS Sports Network, 9:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke – ESPN, 9:00 p.m.

Auburn in Mississippi – ESPNU, 9:00 p.m.

Utah State, Wyoming – ESPNU, 11:00 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show – Big Ten Network, 7.30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 – Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball – CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball – CBS Sports Network, midnight

Ladies

Campbell in Radford – ESPN +, 6:00 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Highlight at Gardner-Webb – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Ashville in Winthrop – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Presbyterian in Charleston Southern – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Texas in Oklahoma – Fox Sports Net, 8pm

Iowa State in Baylor – FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Ladies

Boston University at Northeastern – NESN, 7:00 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification

Group A, BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX

Costa Rica vs. Panama – FS2, 6 p.m.

USA v Haiti – FS2, 8:30 p.m.

golf

Morning Drive – Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf school: Chapter 1: Hot Start – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf consultant tour: Baha Mar – Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwanis MMA Show – ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove – MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now – MLB Network, 4:00 p.m.

MLB Tonight – MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network presents: Birds of a Different Game: The Cardinals of the 80s – MLB Network, 8pm

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub – FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston in Miami – TNT, 8 p.m.

The Jump – ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Warmup – NBA TV, 6.30 p.m.

Tip of the NBA – TNT, 6.30 p.m.

In the NBA – TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football – NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Super Bowl Live – NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Live – ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Indivisible with Nate Boyer: New Orleans – NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Indivisible with Nate Boyer: Cleveland – NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Indivisible with Nate Boyer: New York – NFL Network, 9:00 p.m.

In the NFL: 2019 Super Bowl Preview – Showtime, 9 p.m.

Indivisible with Nate Boyer: Miami – NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Forward – NFL network, 10 p.m.

NFL Explained: The History of the Super Bowl – NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Buffalo – NHL Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis in Calgary – ESPN +, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central – NHL Network, noon

NHL Now – NHL Network, 4:00 p.m.

NHL Network: Pre-Game Skate – NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis in Calgary Bonus Coverage – NHL Network, 11:00 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Ligue 1 highlight show – beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa – TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Turkish league hour – beIN Sports, 6.30 p.m.

Sports news & talk

Packer and Durham – ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get up – ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show – audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live, 9 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz – ESPNews, 10:00 a.m.

Sky Sports News – NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show – Audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh / Rocky Mountain) / Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation – BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show – CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

Tiki & Tierney – CBS Sports Network, 3:00 p.m.

The Will Cain Show – ESPNU, 3:00 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show – SEC Network, 3:00 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon – ESPN, 4 p.m.

Very questionable – ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Forgive the interruption – ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein – CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily use – ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Amelia wins – NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 9.45pm

Real sport with Bryant Gumbel (season premiere) – HBO, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show – Big Ten Network, 10.30 p.m.

SEC Now – SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sports center at night – ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports – FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt – ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo – ESPN2 / ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today – BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Quarter-finals for men and women – tennis channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals – ESPN2, 9:00 p.m.

Quarter-finals of the men – ESPN2, 3.30 p.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open – Tennis Channel, 6:00 p.m.

