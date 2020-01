advertisement

All Times Eastern

Friendly game basketball

Men’s

Lehigh at American – CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina, North Carolina – ESPN, 7:00 p.m.

Florida A&M in Norfolk State – ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.

Howard at Coppin State – Flo Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento State in Northern Arizona – Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin, Iowa – Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas, Oklahoma – ESPN, 9:00 p.m.

Northern Colorado in eastern Washington – Pluto TV, 9pm

Southern Utah, Idaho – Pluto TV, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Arkansas Basketball – SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Any access with Carolina Basketball – ACC Network, 9:00 p.m.

SEC Inside: Alabama Basketball – SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 – Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Ladies

Liberty at North Florida – ESPN3, 11:00 a.m.

Minnesota, Indiana – Big Ten Network, 6:00 p.m.

Bob Jones at Furman – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Canisius in Niagara – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology in Stetson – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

North Alabama, Kennesaw State – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Auburn, Kentucky – SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb – ESPN +, 7:30 p.m.

woman exhibition

United States at UConn – ESPN2, 7:00 p.m.

College Football

SEC Inside: Special for the College Football Playoff National Championship – SEC Network, 10:00 p.m.

golf

Course record with Michael Breed (series premiere) – CBS Sports Network, 11:00 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Bryson DeChambeau – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Full swing – Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

ice Hockey

AHL All-Star Challenge, Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

3v3 challenge – NHL network, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove – MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now – MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight – MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub (season premiere) – FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Houston, Utah – NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump – ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

The Warmup – NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV audition – NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football – NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live – ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Live – ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB – CBS Sports Network, 6:00 p.m.

Super Bowl opening night – FS1 / NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Prepare for the Big Game – FS1, 10:00 PM

Gronk, Tony and Shannon: The Three Goats – FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay in Dallas – NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central – NHL Network, noon

NHL Now – NHL Network, 4:00 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate – NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live – NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight – NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime – NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

La Liga Highlight Zone – beIN Sports, 4.30 p.m.

Viva la liga! – beIN Sports, 5.30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer – beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro – TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports news & talk

Packer and Durham – ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo – ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get up – ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show – audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live, 9 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz – ESPNews, 10:00 a.m.

Sky Sports News – NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show – Audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh / Rocky Mountain) / Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation – BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show – CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

Tiki & Tierney – CBS Sports Network, 3:00 p.m.

The Will Cain Show – ESPNU, 3:00 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show – SEC Network, 3:00 p.m.

High Noon – ESPN, 4 p.m.

Very questionable – ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Forgive the interruption – ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily use – ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Winner of the weekend – beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Magisterial – beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 9.45pm

We need to talk – CBS Sports Network, 10pm

The B1G Show – Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Sports center at night – ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt – ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports – FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo – ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today – BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Quarter-finals for men and women – tennis channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals – ESPN2, 9:00 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals – ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open – Tennis Channel, 6:00 p.m.

