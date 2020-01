advertisement

All Times Eastern

baseball

Australian league

Brisbane Bandits in Auckland Tuatara – Eleven Sports, 1am (Friday)

Melbourne Aces in Perth Heat – Eleven Sports, 6am (Friday)

Friendly game basketball

Men’s

Radford in North Carolina-Asheville – ESPN +, 6:00 p.m.

Delaware on Hofstra – CBS Sports Network, 6.30pm

Minnesota, Ohio – FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Belmont at Murray State – ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Old Dominion – ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay, Cleveland State – ESPN3, 7:00 p.m.

Campbell in Hampton – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic in Charlotte – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at its peak – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago in Oakland – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

IUPUI at Detroit Mercy – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Liberty at North Florida – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology in Stetson – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

North Alabama, Kennesaw State – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Youngstown – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary – Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Elon – Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Drexel in the northeast – NESN / Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb – ESPN +, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech in Middle Tennessee – ESPN +, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue-Fort Wayne, South Dakota – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

South Alabama, Arkansas – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at UAB – ESPN +, 8 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Rice – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

Denver, North Dakota – Fox College Sports Central / ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

Washington, Utah – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Washington / Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio in North Texas – Stadium on Facebook, 8pm

Valparaiso, Missouri – CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville – ESPN +, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech – ESPN +, 8:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville – ESPN +, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin in eastern Illinois – ESPN +, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan State, Indiana – FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Montana, Idaho – Eleven Sports / Pluto TV, 9:00 p.m.

UConn in Houston – ESPNU, 9:00 p.m.

Seattle at the Grand Canyon – ESPN3, 9:00 p.m.

Tennessee State in Austin Peay – ESPN +, 9:00 p.m.

Montana State at Weber State – Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine in Santa Clara – Rocky Mountain / NBC Sports California / Root Sports from AT & T, 10:00 p.m.

Cal-Poly in Cal-Riverside – ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley at Cal State-Bakersfield – ESPN3, 10:00 p.m.

Washington State in Colorado – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Washington / Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Portland State at Sacramento State – Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

BYU at Pacific Stadium, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Mary – CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

USC in Oregon – ESPNU, 11 p.m.

UCLA, Oregon – FS1, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off – FS1, 6 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra – FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball – CBS Sports Network, 12.30 p.m. (Friday)

Ladies

La Salle in Richmond – ESPN +, 11:00 a.m.

San Francisco at BYU – BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Belmont in Murray State – ESPN +, 4 p.m.

Clemson in Miami (FL) – ACC Network, 6:00 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech – ACC Regional / Fox Sports Net, 6:00 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State – Big Ten Network, 6:00 p.m.

East Kentucky, Jacksonville – ESPN +, 6:15 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin in East Kentucky – ESPN +, 6:15 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan State – BTN +, 6.30pm

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech – ESPN +, 6.30pm

Southeast Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville – ESPN +, 6.30pm

Tennessee State in Austin Peay – ESPN +, 6.30pm

Boston College at Virginia Tech – ACC Network Extra, 7:00 p.m.

Florida State in the Wake Forest – ACC Network Extra, 7:00 p.m.

North Carolina State in Pittsburgh – ACC Network Extra, 7:00 p.m.

Tennessee at UConn – ESPN, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wright State – ESPN3, 7pm

East Tennessee State at Mercer – ESPN3, 7:00 p.m.

Monmouth in Siena – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oakland in Northern Kentucky – ESPN3, 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas State in Louisiana – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairfield – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Furman – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Florida International – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Rider at Canisius – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fordham – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

St. Peter in Niagara – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga in Samford – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Texas State in Troy – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

UAB ast Southern Mississippi – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina in Wofford – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas – SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi in Auburn – SEC Network Plus, 7:00 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech – ESPN +, 7:30 p.m.

Duke in Syracuse – ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Virginia in Louisville – ACC Regional / Fox Sports Net, 8pm

Ohio State in Iowa – Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Maryland, Illinois – BTN +, 8:00 p.m.

Texas-Arlington in South Alabama – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

Texas A&M in Alabama – SEC Network Plus, 8:00 p.m.

State of Idaho in Montana – Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Weber State in the state of Montana – Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Mississippi State in Vanderbilt – SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State in Portland State – Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

All access with the Miami Women’s Basketball – ACC Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame – Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Ladd Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Day 3 training – ESPNU, 1.30 p.m.

Day 3 exercise – ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Review of Day 3 – NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The English Premier League

Matchweek 24

Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Liverpool – NBCSN / Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live – NBCSN, 2:00 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra – Universo, 2.30 p.m.

figure skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, NC

Short program for couples – NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Ladies’ Short Program – NBCSN, 9 p.m.

ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Styria Hall, Graz, Austria

Men’s Free Skate – NBCSN, 7:00 p.m. (same night reporting)

golf

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, FL

1st round – Golf Channel, 11.30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (North and South courses), La Jolla, California

1st round – Golf Channel, 3:00 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame – Golf Canal, 2:00 p.m.

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Round 2 – Golf Channel, 2.30 p.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove – MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now – MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight – MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers in Brooklyn – TNT, 8 p.m.

Dallas in Portland – TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump – ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

The Warmup – NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA tip: All-Star game starter show – TNT, 7 p.m.

In the NBA – TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Pro Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Skills Showdown – ESPN, 9 p.m.

Good Morning Football – NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now – NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live – ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central – NHL Network, noon

Upper shelf: Best of First Half – NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: All-Star Media Day 2020 – NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: All-Star Game Moments – NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa – TUDN, 5 p.m.

La Liga World – beIN Sports, 6.30 p.m.

Fútbol Club – TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show – beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

La Liga Show – beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro – TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports news & talk

Packer and Durham – ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo – ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get up – ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show – audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live, 9 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz – ESPNews, 10:00 a.m.

Sky Sports News – NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show – Audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh / Rocky Mountain) / Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation – BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show – CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

Tiki & Tierney – CBS Sports Network, 3:00 p.m.

The Will Cain Show – ESPNU, 3:00 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show – SEC Network, 3:00 p.m.

High Noon – ESPN, 4 p.m.

Very questionable – ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Forgive the interruption – ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein – CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily use – ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 9.45pm

All ACC – ACC networks, 10 p.m.

SEC Now – SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show – Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports – FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt – ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo – ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today – BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

3rd round men and women – tennis canal, 7 p.m.

3rd round men and women – ESPN2, 9 p.m.

3rd round men and women – ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open – Tennis Channel, 6:00 p.m.

