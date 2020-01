advertisement

All Times Eastern

Friendly game basketball

Men’s

Butler at Villanova – CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia in Kentucky – ESPN, 7 p.m.

Kansas State in Kansas – ESPN2, 7:00 p.m.

Wichita State in South Florida – ESPNews, 7:00 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue – ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Toledo, Ohio – ESPN3, 7:00 p.m.

Akron in Miami (OH) – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Northern Illinois in Kent State – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Western Michigan at Buffalo – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Maryland in the Northwest – FS1, 7 p.m.

Florida at the LSU – SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest in Clemson – ACC Network, 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State in Iowa State – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU – ESPN +, 8 p.m.

Nebraska, Wisconsin – Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph – CBS Sports Network, 9:00 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Duke-ESPN, 9:00 p.m.

Texas A&M in Missouri – ESPNU, 9:00 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette – FS1, 9 p.m.

Mississippi in Tennessee – SEC Network, 9:00 p.m.

State of San Jose, New Mexico – AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain / Southwest) / Mountain West Network / Root Sports, 10:00 PM

Wyoming, San Diego – CBS Sports Network, 11:00 p.m.

U.S. Air Force – ESPNU, 11:00 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show – Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 – Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball – CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Football

Senior Bowl, Ladd Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Training day 1 – ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Exercise: Review of Day 1 – NFL Network, 8:00 p.m.

The English Premier League

Matchweek 24

Aston Villa v Watford – NBC Sports Gold, 2:30 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Brighton Hove & Albion – NBC Sports Gold, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace v Southampton – NBC Sports Gold, 2.30pm

Everton v Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold, 2.30pm

Sheffield vs. Manchester City – NBC Sports Gold, 2:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – NBCSN / Universo, 3:15 p.m.

Football Box: Steven Gerrard – NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Premier League Live – NBCSN, 2:00 p.m.

Gold Rush – NBC Sports Gold, 2:30 p.m.

Goal zone – NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

golf

Korn ferry tour

Classic Bahamas at Baha Mar, Royal Blue Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

Final round – Golf Channel, 1.30 p.m.

Morning ride: PGA Show Demo Day – Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT – Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center – Golf Canal, 6.30 p.m.

Masters highlights: 1986 – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

GOLF Films: Jack-Prodigy – Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: Jack Prime – Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

GOLF Films: Jack-Pinnacle – Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwanis MMA Show – ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove – MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now – MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Hall of Fame election announcement – MLB Network, 3:00 p.m.

MLB Tonight – MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Closing of the Hall of Fame – MLB Network, 8:00 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas – NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

The Jump – ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

The Warmup: January 21 – NBA TV, 6:00 p.m.

NBA TV audition – NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football – NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now – NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live – ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Films presents: Sights and Sounds of the Season – FS1, 6:00 p.m.

In the NFL: 2019 Playoff Week 3 – Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

Vegas in Boston – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh in Philadelphia – NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Florida in Chicago – ESPN +, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central – NHL Network, noon

NHL Now – NHL Network, 4:00 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate – NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live – NBCSN, 6.30 p.m.

NHL Tonight – NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime – NBCSN, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Chicago Bonus Reporting – NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Wired Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers – NBCSN, 11 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Olympics

Youth Olympic Winter Games 2020, Lausanne, Switzerland

Day 12 highlights – Olympic Canal, 8pm

Soccer

Misión Europa – TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club – TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

La Liga World – beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Linea de Cuatro – TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports news & talk

Packer and Durham – ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo – ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get up – ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show – audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live, 9 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz – ESPNews, 10:00 a.m.

Sky Sports News – NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show – Audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh / Rocky Mountain) / Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation – BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show – CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

Tiki & Tierney – CBS Sports Network, 3:00 p.m.

The Will Cain Show – ESPNU, 3:00 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show – SEC Network, 3:00 p.m.

High Noon – ESPN, 4 p.m.

Very questionable – ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Forgive the interruption – ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein – CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily use – ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 9.45pm

SEC Now – SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Sports center at night – ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show – Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt – ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo – ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today – BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

2nd round men and women – tennis channel, 7 p.m.

2nd round men and women – ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men and women 2nd round – ESPN, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open – Tennis Channel, 6:00 p.m.

