All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Köln – FS1, 9.30 a.m.

FC Bayern Munich against Red Bull Leipzig – FS2, noon

Bundesliga matchday – FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga matchday – FS2, 11.30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II – Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing selection

High School Gymnastics

Ladies

Ohio State in Michigan – Big Ten Network, 4:00 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA – Pac-12 Los Angeles 5pm

College Softball

Texas Classic, Red and Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Wichita State v Colorado State – Longhorn Network, 11:00 a.m.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi in Texas – Longhorn Network, 1:30 p.m.

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Kansas vs. Utah – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Arizona / Pac-12 Mountain, 11:00 a.m.

Seattle v Utah – Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle, Arizona – Pac-12 Arizona, 4:00 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Arizona – Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

College wrestling

Penn State, Minnesota – Big Ten Network, 2:00 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification

Finale, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

USA vs. Canada – FS2, 6 p.m.

Drag racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway at Ponoma, Ponoma, CA.

Finale – FS1, 5 p.m.

The English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Manchester City v West Ham United – NBCSN / Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Match of the day I – NBCSN, 2 a.m.

Morning in the Premier League – NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra – Telemundo, 10.30 a.m.

Morning in the Premier League – NBCSN, 11:00 a.m.

Goal zone – NBCSN, 1.30 p.m.

Match of the day II – NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Monday)

eSports

EA Sports Madden 20 Challenge – ESPN2, 11:00 a.m.

figure skating

ISU Four Continents Championships, Wakiki Modong Ice Rink, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Men’s Free Skate – NBCSN, 11 PM (same night reporting)

golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, California

Final round – Golf Channel, 1.00 p.m.

Final round – CBS, 3:00 p.m.

Morning Drive – Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame – Golf Canal, noon

Golf Central Pregame – Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

ice Hockey

AHL

Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms – NHL Network, 3:00 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 23

Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao – beIN Sports, 7:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid – beIN Sports, 9:55 a.m.

Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla – beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis against Barcelona – beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The express preview – beIN Sports, at noon

The express preview – beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona 500 qualifying – Fox, noon

Busch clash in Daytona – FS1, 3:00 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona – FS1, 2:00 p.m.

NBA

Boston in Oklahoma City – NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Utah in Houston – NBA TV 7pm

NBA TV Prelude – NBA TV, 3:00 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame – NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Santa Cruz Warriors in Austin Spurs – Twitch, 5 p.m.

NHL

NHL game of the week, Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

Boston Bruins in Detroit Red Wings – NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Rogers hometown hockey, Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Los Angeles at the New York Rangers – ESPN +, 6:00 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, 12.30 p.m.

NHL Live – NBCSN, 6.30 p.m.

NHL Tonight – NHL Network, 6.30 p.m.

NHL Overtime – NBCSN, 10.15 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

To ski

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, Chamonix, France

Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom – Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Soccer

The football Xtra – beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports news & talk

SportsCenter – ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

The Undefeated Presents: The Year of the Black QB – ESPN2, 1:00 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

E: 60: Drew Bledsoe: Better with age – ESPN, 9:00 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 9.45pm

TYM Zona mixta – Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Sports center at night – ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo – ESPN2 / ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today – BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

tennis

Center Court: ATP (Finale: Open Sud de France / Tata Open) – tennis channel, 6.30 a.m.

USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Finale – Tennis Canal, 1:00 p.m.

USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Finale – Tennis Canal, 3:00 p.m.

ATP tour

Cordoba Open, Estadio Mario A. Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina

Finale – Tennis Canal, 5 p.m.

Center Court: ATP (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament) / WTA (Thailand Open / St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy) – tennis channel, 3 a.m. (Monday)

XFL

week 1

Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians – Fox, 2:00 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades – ESPN, 5:00 p.m.

