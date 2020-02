advertisement

All Times Eastern

Australian rules football

Ladies

Round 1

Collingwood Magpies v West Coast Eagles – Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Western Bulldogs – Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Fremantle Dockers v Geelong Cats – Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

baseball

Australian baseball league

Championship Series

Game 3, Active Displays Stadium, West Beach, South Australia, Australia

Melbourne Aces at Adelaide Giants – MLB Network / Eleven Sports, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

boxing

Showtime Championship boxing

WBC World Featherweight Title, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar – Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

FC Schalke 04 against SC Paderborn 07 – TUDN, 9:25 p.m. / FS2, 9:30 p.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf – FS1, 9.30 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Fox Soccer Plus, 9.30 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund – TUDN, 12:25 p.m. / FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemańa – TUDN, 8.30 a.m.

Bundesliga matchday – FS1 / FS2 / Fox Soccer Plus, 9.00 a.m.

Fútbol Central – TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga: Best of January – FS2, 11.30 a.m.

Bundesliga report: At the top Bundesliga title race – FS2, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I – Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing selection

High School Gymnastics

Ladies

Michigan State in Rutgers – Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Utah at Cal-Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa, Oklahoma – Fox Sports Net / Fox College Sports Pacific, 8:00 p.m.

Ice hockey in college

Men’s

UMass-Lowell at Merrimack – NESN, 7 p.m.

College lacrosse

Men’s

Loyola (MD) in Virginia – ACC Network, 2:00 p.m.

College Rugby

Men’s

UCLA in Cal-Pac-12 Los Angeles / Pac-12 Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

Cal Poly in Santa Clara – Eleven sports, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Classic, Red and Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Colorado State vs, Lamar – Longhorn Network, 10 a.m.

Maryland vs. Lamar – Longhorn Network, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado State, Texas – Longhorn Network, 3:00 p.m.

Wichita State, Texas – Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland v Texas A&M Corpus Christi – Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Arizona vs. Portland State – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Arizona, 11:00 a.m.

Western Michigan vs. Arizona – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Portland State v Utah – Pac-12 Arizona, 4:00 p.m.

Western Michigan, Arizona – Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

Friendly game volleyball

Ladies

Pepperdine at BYU – BYUtv, 7 p.m.

UCLA in Stanford – Pac-12 Los Angeles / Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:00 p.m.

College wrestling

Columbia in Princeton – ESPNU, 4:00 p.m.

Iowa, Michigan – Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Drag racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway at Ponoma, Ponoma, CA.

Saturday Nitro – FS1, 7 p.m.

The English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Everton vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford – NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League preview – NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Morning in the Premier League – NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League mornings – NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Zone – NBC, 2:30 p.m.

figure skating

ISU Four Continents Championships, Wakiki Modong Ice Rink, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Ladies’ Free Skate – NBCSN, 7:00 p.m. (same night reporting)

golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, California

3rd round – Golf Channel, 1.00 p.m.

3rd round – CBS, 3:00 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame – Golf Canal, noon

Golf Central Pregame – Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

LPGA / European tour

ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links (Geelong, Victoria, Australia)

Final round – Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Morning Drive – Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

ice Hockey

USA-Canada Rivalry Series, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA.

Canada in the United States – NHL Network, 10:00 PM

horse race

America’s Day at the Races – FS2, 3:00 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 23

Getafe CF vs. Valencia – beIN Sports, 9:50 a.m.

Atlético Madrid v Grenada – beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga Show – beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

La Liga World – beIN Sports, 9.30 a.m.

The express preview – beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 247: Jones v Reyes, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Preparations – ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main card – Pay per View, 10 p.m.

Unlock victory: UFC 247 – ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Live – ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

UFC 247 countdown: Jones vs. Reyes – ESPNews, 5:00 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Busch Clash Final Practice – FS1, 11.30 a.m.

Qualification training for Daytona 500 – FS1, 1.30 p.m.

Daytona 500 Final Practice – FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition – FS1, 12.30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition – FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition – FS1, 4:00 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State – ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Action – NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The jump – ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime – NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Maine Red Claws in the Wisconsin Herd – Twitch, 8pm

NHL

Hockey day in Canada

Ottawa in Winnipeg – NHL Network, 2:00 p.m.

Toronto in Montreal – NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Day in Canada: Celebrating the Game – NHL Network 1:00 p.m.

Hockey Day in Canada: Celebrating the Game – NHL Network, 5:00 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday – NHL Network, 6.30pm

New York Islanders in Tampa Bay – ESPN + 7 p.m.

Philadelphia in Washington – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Top Shelf – NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, 12.30 p.m. (Sunday)

To ski

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, Chamonix, France

Men’s slalom – Olympic Canal, 7 a.m.

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Women’s Downhill – Olympic Canal, 10 a.m.

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Women Super G – Olympic Canal, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Fenerbahçe vs. Alanyaspor – beIN Sports, noon

The football Xtra – beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports news & talk

Sport Today – BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the lines – ESPN, 9:00 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 9 a.m., 3 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year: Nominations – BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten – ESPNews, 6:00 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 8 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta – Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Sports center at night – ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night – ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – TUDN, midnight

tennis

USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Semifinals / USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Semifinals – Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour Córdoba Open / USTA Pro Circuit (Playoffs Dallas / Midland / FedCup World-USA v Latvia) – Tennis Canal, 5 p.m.

Center Court: ATP (Finale: Open Sud de France / Tata Open) – tennis channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

athletics

Millrose Games – NBC, 4 p.m.

XFL

week 1

Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders – ABC, 2:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks – Fox, 5 p.m.

