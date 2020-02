advertisement

All Times Eastern

Friendly game basketball

Men’s

Loyola, Chicago, Indiana – CBS Sports Network, 6:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh in Notre Dame – ACC Network, 6.30pm

Villanova at Butler – FS1, 6.30 p.m.

Clemson in Virginia – ACC Regional / Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue – Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa State, West Virginia – ESPN2, 7:00 p.m.

Georgia in Florida – ESPNU, 7 p.m.

The North Carolina-Greensboro Citadel – ESPN3, 7:00 p.m.

Binghamton in Albany – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State in Tennessee-Chattanooga – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida International – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Hartford, Maryland-Baltimore County – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Maine in Vermont – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Mercer at Furman – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois in Evansville – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

UMass-Lowell in Stony Brook – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Wofford at the Virginia Military Institute – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Duquense in Saint Louis – Fox College Sports Atlantic./Fox Sports Midwest / ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Creighton in Providence – Fox Sports Net, 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina, Mississippi – SEC network, 7:00 p.m.

George Washington at St. Bonaventure Stadium, 7pm

Western Carolina at Samford – ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin – ESPN +, 7:30 p.m.

Temple in Memphis – CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Lamar – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

Illinois State, Missouri – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

North Dakota State, Nebraska-Omaha – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso – ESPN +, 8:00 p.m.

TCU in the state of Oklahoma – ESPN +, 8 p.m.

North Carolina State in Miami (FL) – ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall in Georgetown – FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin, Minnesota – Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest in Louisville – ESPN2, 9:00 p.m.

Bradley at Drake – ESPN +, 9:00 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt – SEC Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV, Utah – CBS Sports Network, 10:00 p.m.

Cal Riverside at Cal State-Fullerton – ESPN3, 10 p.m.

BYU basketball with Mark Pope – BYUtv, noon

B1G Tip-Off Show – Big Ten Network, 6.30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra – FS1, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2010 – Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball – CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live – ESPN2, 12.30pm (Thursday)

Ladies

URI at Fordham – ESPN +, 11 a.m.

Mount St. Mary at the Sacred Heart – SNY, 12:30 p.m.

Cal-Baptist in Cal-Bakersfield – ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Catawba in Wingate – ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest Louisiana State in Abilene Christian – ESPN +, 6.30pm

Virginia Commonwealth in Richmond – ESPN +, 6.30pm

Toledo in Miami (OH) – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Albany in Binghamton – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green in Kent State – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Dayton in Davidson – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe in Troy – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County, Hartford – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Northern Illinois in Central Michigan – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Ohio in Eastern Michigan – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMass-Lowell – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Mason – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Vermont in Maine – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Incarnated Word in the State of Sam Houston – ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech, Kansas State – ESPN +, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor – ESPN +, 8 p.m.

College Football

National Signing Day – ESPNU, 3:00 p.m.

College Football Live – ESPN2, 4:00 p.m.

College golf

College Golf Spring Preview – Golf Canal, 5:30 p.m.

golf

LPGA / European tour

ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Club, Geelong, Victoria, Australia

Round 1 – Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

Million Dollar Hole in One for Charity – CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m. (Thursday)

Morning Drive – Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center – Golf Canal, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT – Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

ice Hockey

Ladies

USA-Canada rivalry series, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

USA in Canada – NHL Network, 10:00 p.m.

As fast as you can – NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Matchday 23

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Olympique de Marseille – beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove – MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now – MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight – MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub – FS1, 6 p.m.

The newest

The 10 best Super Bowl LIV commercials: Momoa’s muscles, Bill Murray experience Groundhog Day and Cheeto’s fingers

The Super Bowl LIV audience grew from 2019, stopping the decline for four years, but has remained the least noticed in the past eleven years

The 5 worst Super Bowl LIV commercials: Mountain Dew’s Shining, Do you Mmus and Baby Nut

Fox Super Bowl LIV show: Buck and Aikman are solid, but the first and tenth lines were slightly different

NBA

Orlando in Boston – ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Clippers – ESPN, 10:00 PM

The Jump – ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

Woj & Lowe: Trade Deadline Special – ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Warmup – NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime – NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

#Handles – NBA TV, 12:30 p.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football – NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access: Chiefs Parade – NFL network, noon

NFL Live – ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL replay of the week: Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco v Kansas City – NFL Network, 6:00 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LIV – NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Classic Super Bowl: Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco v Kansas City – NFL Network, 9:00 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: Super Bowl LIV (season finale) – FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday night hockey, United Center, Chicago, IL

Boston in Chicago – NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central – NHL Network, noon

NHL Now – NHL Network, 4:00 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate – NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live – NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight – NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime – NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa – TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club – TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro – TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports news & talk

Packer and Durham – ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get up – ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show – audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live, 9 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz – ESPNews, 10:00 a.m.

Sky Sports News – NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show – Audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live / AT & T SportsNet (Pittsburgh / Rocky Mountain) / Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation – BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show – CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby – ESPN2, 2:00 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney – CBS Sports Network, 3:00 p.m.

The Will Cain Show – ESPNU, 3:00 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show – SEC Network, 3:00 p.m.

High Noon – ESPN, 4 p.m.

Very questionable – ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Forgive the interruption – ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily use – ESPN2, 6 p.m.

All ACC – ACC networks, 10 p.m.

SEC Now – SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night – ESPN2, midnight

The B1G Show – Big Ten Network, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Sports center at night with Scott Van Pelt – ESPN, 12:35 p.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo – ESPNews / ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today – BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour Córdoba Open / USTA Pro Circuit (Dallas / Mittelland) – Tennis Canal, 5 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Open Sud de France / Córdoba Open / Tata Open) / USTA Pro Circuit (Dallas / Midland) – Tennis Canal, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Viewing Picks for February 5, 2020 first appeared on Awful Announcing.

