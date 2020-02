advertisement

All Times Eastern

Friendly game basketball

Men’s

Charleston Southern at USC Upstate – ESPN +, 6:00 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University – CBS Sports Network, 6:00 p.m.

Florida State at Duke – ESPN, 7:00 p.m.

Highlight at Gardner-Webb – ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Campbell in Longwood – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop – ESPN +, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Morgan State – Flo Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor in Texas – ESPN. 9 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech – ESPN2, p.m.

Southern at Jackson State – ESPNU, 9:00 p.m.

Portland State in Northern Colorado – Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: LSU Basketball – SEC network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: South Carolina Basketball – SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live – ESPN2, 11:00 p.m.

Ladies

Michigan, Minnesota – Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

UConn in South Carolina – ESPN2, 7:00 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Lipscomb in North Alabama – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

North Florida at the New Jersey Institute of Technology – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Stetson on the Florida Gulf Coast – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

Missouri at LSU – SEC Network, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart – SNY, 7 p.m.

Northwest Michigan State – Big Ten Network, 9:00 p.m.

High School Gymnastics

Ladies

Washington at Stanford – Pac-12 Network / Pac-12 Washington / Pac-12 Bay, 9:00 p.m.

College Football

Men’s

Beanpot tournament

Championship game, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Northeastern vs. Boston University – NESN / NHL network, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Tennessee, Arizona – Pac-12 Arizona, 9 a.m.

dogs

144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Pier 94, New York, NY

Best of Breeds, Day 1 – FS2, 1 p.m.

Judging evening group, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Day 1 – FS1, 7:30 p.m.

144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – FS1, 7 p.m.

golf

Morning Drive – Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Course record with Michael Breed – CBS Sports Network, 11:00 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Chuck Cook – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle Shots You Need To Practice – Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddies Long Walk – Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove – MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now – MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight – MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America (season premiere) – NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub – FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento in Milwaukee – NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Phoenix in Los Angeles Lakers – NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump – ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

The list: All-Star Performances – NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Warmup – NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV audition – NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football – NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now – NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live – ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access – NFL network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Florida in Philadelphia – ESPN +, 7:00 p.m.

New York Islanders in Washington – NBCSN, 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay in Columbus – NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. (Columbus / Tampa Bay and Washington only)

Hockey Central – NHL Network, noon

NHL Now – NHL Network, 4:00 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate – NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live – NBCSN, 6.30 p.m.

NHL Tonight – NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime – NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight – NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly – NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary on San Jose Bonus Reporting – NHL Network, 12.30pm (Tuesday)

On the Fly – NHL Network, 1.30 p.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Viva la liga! – beIN Sports, 5.30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer – beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro – TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports news & talk

Packer and Durham – ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get up – ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show – audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / B / R Live, 9 a.m.

Sports center: AM – ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz – ESPNews, 10:00 a.m.

Sky Sports News – NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Iron Show – Audience (AT&T U-Vers / DirecTV) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain / Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation – BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show – CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby – ESPN2, 2:00 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney – CBS Sports Network, 3:00 p.m.

The Will Cain Show – ESPNU, 3:00 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show – SEC Network, 3:00 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon – ESPN, 4 p.m.

Very questionable – ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Forgive the interruption – ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein – CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily use – ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Winner of the weekend – beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Magisterial – beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports – Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today – BBC World News, 9.45pm

The B1G Show – Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Sports center at night – ESPN, 11 p.m.

Versus – TUDN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: 42 to 1 – ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt – ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo – ESPNews / ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today – BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament / New York Open) – tennis channel, noon

ATP tour

New York Open, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

1st round – tennis canal, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live – Tennis Channel, 6:00 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament) / WTA Tour (Thailand Open / St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy) – Tennis Canal, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Viewing Picks for February 10, 2020 first appeared on Awful Announcing.

