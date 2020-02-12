My wish for humanity is that at least one moment in our entire life comes that we are so excited with excitement, so high on our own supply, so carried away in the joy of the Now, that we just lose control and shout in ecstasy on our tops while standing in front of an audience and leading them in a song of our own name. Like this absolute maniac on The Price is Right, via a clip from 2017 that got up on Reddit, which does exactly that – in addition to doing a round in the studio, everyone he passes high-fiving while he yells like A madman.

And all of that, of course, before he ever came to the stage with host Drew Carey to play Plinko, at which time this guy who is clearly happier than any of us to live sets a record for the game.

Here, don’t believe us on our word. Before you even click on the clip above, look at the unworldly look in his eyes. That is the appearance of a man who knows no fear. That, or a man who received a terminal diagnosis that was subsequently followed by the doctor who told him, our bad one – and now he is able to order inhuman levels of joy that none of us will be able to approach for the rest of our lives .

“Few people get such big moments, and even fewer can eat it as much as this guy,” remarked a Reddit user on Wednesday, and I totally agree. Plinko, in case you have forgotten or never seen the prize, is a game in the show where the contestant climbs to the top of a game board and releases a flat disc on the board and tries to get it into the highest prize finally possible. Pins on the board deflect the disc in such a way that it is basically impossible to determine where it will land, which is why the contestant in the above clip was so hyped when he struck twice the $ 10,000 top prize, leaving more contests fell from screaming and that crazy look in his eyes again when Carey tells him at the end that he has set a Plinko record.

Definitely a nice clip to watch if you need a little energy to get through the rest of your day. “His soul rose when he was told he had the record,” a Reddit user humorously noted on a thread that shared the clip of this man’s 15-minute fame. Another answered: “Yes, he even calmed down at that time. As if something deep has sunk. “

“It was great, because as soon as the microphone fails, you can just see it mouth” “Oh my God …”

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

.