Noted YouTube personality and gadget reviewer Marques Brownlee chokes a laugh in the opening moments of one of his latest videos, an almost 10-minute unboxing of an insanely expensive gold and diamond-encrusted iPhone 11 Pro that he begins to wonder aloud: ” you ever want to bow so hard that it doesn’t even make financial sense anymore? “And:” There’s literally nothing I can say about this phone that is useful to a normal person. “

What follows are the first impressions of “MKBHD” about the Solarius Zenith iPhone 11 Pro from Caviar – without a doubt, the most expensive iPhone in the world, with a base price of $ 100,000 or so, that is roughly the same as the starting price you would expect to pay for a Porsche Taycan 4S.

Features of this ultra-luxury iPhone that almost no one will ever see in real life are a yellow diamond in the 12 o’clock position on the watch and a range of diamonds around the phone; a 24-carat gold coating; and a free pair of AirPods Pro. “The name Solarius makes it clear that Caviar’s designers found their inspiration in the main celestial body,” said Caviar, who regularly makes headlines for the fabulously shameful iPhones like the one it produces, about the new model. “The concentric circles of gold and diamond (s) constantly moving tourbillon watch built into the body of the smartphone symbolize the eternal life that the sun gives to our planet.”

The yellow diamond in the dial is also called a “sunstone,” and Caviar promises that the various minerals that make up this phone have been mined where meteorites have fallen to earth. The various pieces of Mars and the moon that are built into the telephones have even been mined by these meteorites and certified by Russian mineralogical experts.

As MKBHD said, not useful at all – none of that – for an ordinary person. Still, you can watch his unboxing video above if you feel like it. “You really don’t see something like that every day,” he says, adding that the Russian boutique company responsible for someone flew to him to take the phone to the YouTuber by hand. Ah, the benefits of online awareness.

