NASA’s Mars 2020 rover will be the most complex and powerful piece of scientific equipment that the space agency has ever sent to the Red Planet. It is full of a variety of tools designed to collect a variety of data about the planet, but one of the most interesting is the new ‘SuperCam’.

SuperCam is an evolution of the ChemCam of the Curiosity rover and once the Mars 2020 rover starts its mission seriously, it will be used to study objects on the surface of the planet. Well, maybe “studying” is a bit too small, because the powerful mast-mounted instrument will fire and evaporate lasers on martian rocks. Yes, it’s pretty amazing.

The powerful laser tool of the Mars 2020 rover can zap small rocks from a considerable distance, but why should it do that in the first place? By evaporating rock, NASA can then use one of the robber’s high-tech instruments to study the immediate aftermath and provide clues about the makeup of the rock itself.

Here’s how NASA explains it:

Like its predecessor, SuperCam can use an infrared laser beam to heat the material it hits to around 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit (10,000 degrees Celsius) – a method called laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy, or LIBS – and evaporates it. A special camera can then determine the chemical composition of these stones from the plasma that is made.

Sounds great, right? Well, don’t just take it from me! Feast your eyes on the laser of the SuperCam in action, directly from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

An interesting addition to the SuperCam is a microphone that allows the rover’s handlers to listen and hear every time the powerful laser reaches its target.

“The microphone serves a practical purpose by remotely telling us about our rock goals,” said Sylvestre Maurice of the Institute for Research in Astrophysics and Planetary Science in a statement. “But we can also use it to immediately record the sound of the Mars landscape or the swivel mast of the rover.”

The SuperCam is just a small piece of the Mars 2020 puzzle, and as soon as NASA brings the robot to its destination, we can be sure that there will be many exciting developments.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech

