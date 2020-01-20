advertisement

(CNN) – You may have heard that The New York Times made history on Sunday evening by endorsing not one but two Democratic presidential candidates: Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. But it’s actually a third candidate – Joe Biden – who gets the most out of the Times approval process.

Why? Because of this.

The video of Biden taking a selfie with the elevator operator was made by the crew who photographed the television program Times The Times ‘The Weekly’ on the way to his official interview for approval.

Who, as you now know, did not understand.

But it goes wrong. What Biden did get is an African-American woman who tells him that she “loves him” and that he is her “favorite.” And a video of that exchange that has been viewed more than 281,000 times in less than 24 hours, a virality that is only covered by former candidate New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker very powerful answer to a Times editorial question about who broke his heart (more than 800,000 views).

Biden, who felt a moment, tweeted the video of the Monday afternoon meeting with the caption: “Honored to have won Jacquelyn’s approval.”

“The NYT video from Biden on the rise now has more than 6x more views on Twitter than the NYT opinion videos for Warren and Klobuchar … combined,” tweeted Snapchat Hamburger Peter Hamby.

Which is remarkable. And speaks to a few realities:

1) The power of adopting a newspaper – EVERY newspaper – is becoming increasingly limited in terms of its ability to influence voters. This is especially true for national newspapers such as the Times. Frankly, there is an argument to confirm that the Quad City (Iowa) Times – which was Klobuchar – would support her more than sharing the approval of those “other” Times with Warren.

2) We live in a visual and social (media) world. That 22-second clip from Biden – the thrill of meeting the woman clearly, his attitude and kindness – is something that will be shared time and again by people who see it as a real moment of humanity, a window to what this public figure is real. Those images are more powerful – as a means of persuasion – than all the words the Times wrote about the approval (s) of Klobuchar and Warren.

To the extent that the Times approval process actually affects real votes, I would bet this is the Biden moment that voters remember. During that time, Biden may have won by losing (at least the Times approval).

.

