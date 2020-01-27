advertisement

Since the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army in 1945, opinions have diverged as to whether the Holocaust should be thought of as a unique historical horror or as a point of reference for the present.

With the number of survivors declining and people’s direct connection to the extermination camps weakening, the memory of the 1.1 million people who were murdered in Auschwitz is most of them Jews – and the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust – are increasingly forgotten, intertwined with contemporary politics.

Nevertheless, on this 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, it is vital that we find ways to remember the Shoah and its historical peculiarity while taking advantage of the lessons it offers on a continent where Intolerance and especially anti-Semitism shamefully prevail again. To do this, we need to look at the indifference, hatred, willingness and ultimately cooperation that Auschwitz made possible.

We have to remember that this system of industrialized murder was not designed and operated by faceless bureaucracy, but by people – people who made their own decisions and were responsible for the horrors they committed or allowed , And we have to recognize that remembering hell on earth in Auschwitz – the gas chambers, the torture, the cattle trucks – is not an end in itself, but a call to action and a necessary step in the direction of this moral imperative, never again.

“The recognition of the Holocaust is our ticket to Europe today,” wrote the late historian Tony Judt. In other words, being European today means being very aware of the barbarism that gave rise to today’s continent. But this awareness is nothing without the determination to act on it.

And so we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jews who feel insecure or threatened in any way in Ireland, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary or elsewhere. We stand up against racism and intolerance. And we are vigorously defending the core values ​​of the EU – humanity, rule of law and fundamental rights – against those that would challenge them.

