Say what you want about the Cybertruck design, you have to give Tesla the honor to go against the flow and try something completely new and out of the box. Especially in a car market where companies are often afraid of taking on major design risks – apart from intriguing concept cars at car shows that will never see the light of day – Tesla introduced a car that is different from anything we have ever seen before.

Simply put, Tesla’s Cybertruck design is polarizing. The first time I saw a picture of it, I thought it was a kind of joke. However, in recent weeks the design has slowly but surely grown to me. Whether the Cybertruck turns out to be a huge money maker for Tesla remains to be seen, but the early interest in the somewhat futuristic pickup seems to be quite high. We recently heard that the number of Cybertruck reservations (for which a deposit of $ 100 is required) exceeded 250,000.

If everything goes according to plan, the production of Cybertruck will start at the end of 2021 and hopefully be available at the beginning of 2022. So while it may be a good two years before we start seeing Cybert trucks on the road, we are starting a public uptick in Cybertruck prototypes while Tesla continues to perform road tests.

Recently Elon Musk and Jay Leno were spotted in a Cybert truck in Los Angeles. Most likely the couple were together for an upcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. You can even see Musk grinning a little while he drives by.

Another Tesla Cybertruck spotting can be seen below:

And in case you missed this shot from a few weeks ago, this photo makes it clear that the Cybertruck is a gigantic vehicle to say the least:

And to finish the list, here’s another Cybertruck video that made the rounds a few weeks ago:

